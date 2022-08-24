Dugout at High School Baseball Field To Be Named in Honor of Former Coach Al Blasi

The City Council voted unanimously to name the new home-team dugout at the Revere High School baseball field in honor of the late Al Blasi, a long-time educator and baseball coach in the school district.

Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe, who played baseball at Everett High and whose son, Patrick III, is a member of the RHS baseball team, collaborated with Councillor-at-Large Marc Silvestri on the motion to honor Blasi.

City Clerk Ashley Melnik, a former Revere High softball star herself, noted in her official reading of the motion that Blasi was an inductee in the Massachusetts State Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame.

“I didn’t have the honor of being coached by Mr. Blasi, but half of Revere did,” said Keefe. “He was an educator as well and he has left a lasting impact. When I found out that we were going to be building some official dugouts at the high school field, I thought it would be very fitting to name the home dugout in honor of Mr. Blasi but also recognize his accomplishments not just as a Revere educator, mentor, a coach, but he was also a military man with a long, decorated history as well.”

Silvestri, one of Revere High’s greatest football players, said he had been in contact with the Blasi family about the dugout-naming proposal.

“Mr. Blasi is a legend in the City of Revere, and several of us have had the honor to be taught by him and several coached,” said Silvestri. “The family wanted to do a memorial sign for his veteran service, and I thought it would be sufficient that we do something more, considering the years of service that he’s put into the youth of our city.”

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna said she had “the pleasure of working with Al’ as a colleague at Revere High.

McKenna added that Blasi had a positive influence on “thousands and thousands of kids” through his excellent coaching of baseball and dedicated teaching in the classroom.

“So, this is a great honor, I am so happy this is happening, and I commend both of you [Keefe and Silvestri].”

Council President Gerry Visconti thanked the students of Northeast Regional for partnering with Revere in building the new dugouts.

“A big shutout goes to [Regional] School Committeeman Anthony Caggiano for working this [project] through as well,” concluded Visconti.