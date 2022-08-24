A New Class: Revere School Committee Unanimously Passes Motion To Hire Necessary Staff

By Taylor Giuffre-Catalano

At last week’s meeting, on August 15th, the Revere School Committee unanimously passed a motion to hire new teachers and staff based on feedback and requests from school administrators. The commitment to fill these “wishlist” positions marks another positive collaboration between the administration of Revere Public Schools and the Revere School Committee.

During the opening of the New Business section of the School Committee meeting, Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Dianne Kelly, explicitly outlined the need for creating these positions, of which are a math interventionist at the Whelan Elementary School, an ETL teacher at Revere High School, and a head for a career development program, also at Revere High School.

Dr. Kelly explained that these requests were made from principals based on budgets made in the spring. She noted that, while the budgets for Revere Public Schools are “done in the fall,” assessments need to be made for these positions soon. She also acknowledged that, since there has been an administrative change at Revere High School, there may be different needs moving forward. For example, Dr. Kelly explained an interest in a new restorative practices program at Revere High School that would require a new faculty hire. The program, she explained, would be called “Rise Up,” and would be an elective that helps “develop coping skills,” as well as helping students learn to “interact with others in new positive ways.”

Dr. Kelly also mentioned the need for a professional development program “that focuses on teaching students on a project based initiative.” She explained the “key” difference: This form of professional development is “really focused on interdisciplinary work.” She emphasized that there is a need for a “team” to “engage as a model for this,” and that this initiative would help “reshape how we’re teaching kids as we go forward.”

After hearing Dr. Kelly’s remarks, School Committee member Carol Tye made a motion to hire for these positions, which was seconded by fellow member Aisha Milbury Ellis. The motion later passed unanimously, signifying a legislative victory for Dr. Kelly and the Revere Public Schools administration. In short, their voices were heard and, by the victory of Ms. Tye’s motion, their needs were met.