City Council Will Discuss Issues Regarding Revere Police in Executive Session

The City Council agreed to discuss issues regarding the Revere Police Department in executive session following a motion made by Councillor-at-Large Dan Rizzo at Monday’s meeting.

Executive sessions are special meetings in which the Council meets privately to discuss matters of a confidential or sensitive nature.

Rizzo’s motion was the last item on the agenda, requesting that the City Council review the city’s current guidelines for Chiefs of Police along with a review of the assessment center’s results that was completed in 2017.

Rizzo also requested that Mayor Brian Arrigo appear before the Council to discuss issues related to the leadership of the Revere Police Department.

At the initial suggestion of Councillor George Rotondo and carried forth by Council President George Rotondo, the Council agreed that the matters should be discussed privately in an executive session.