Valentina Tate Showcased at 2022 Bay State Games

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Revere resident, Valentina Tate, 15, recently took part in the 2022 Bay State Games in Devens as a member of the North Region Softball team. Tate is a standout, three sport athlete at Malden Catholic High School playing volleyball, track and softball.

The Bay State Games are part of the The Massachusetts Amateur Sports Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that was established in 1982 to host the first sanctioned state games of the Commonwealth. It operates with the mission of promoting personal development, education, physical fitness, teamwork, and sportsmanship to Massachusetts citizens of all ages and abilities.

According to its website, the Foundation is recognized nationwide for holding high-quality, Olympic-style events through the Bay State Summer and Winter Games, as well as educational programs including the High School Ambassador Program, Internship Program, Sports Medicine Program, and Future Leaders Scholarship. With more than 5,000 participants from 300 cities and towns directly participating in its programs each year, the Foundation is an integral part of the lives of citizens across the Commonwealth.

Valentina lives in Revere with her mom, Nikole, and grandparents Fran and Jack who are her most dedicated fans. Tate’s softball career started at age 7 with the Revere Youth Baseball and Softball program and continues to this day. “I played on the middle school softball team and ran cross country in the fall of seventh-grade while attending Rumney Marsh Academy. I qualified for the State Meet in Devens for Cross Country.”

Tate’s interest in the Bay State Games came on the recommendation of a previous softball coach who told her it would be a great experience and one she should try out for when she was eligible. “I played centerfield, however I am a utility player and can play any position. Our coaches, Richard Ward and Del Furbish, made the Bay State Games a good experience and a fun environment. I met different girls from Boston, Watertown, Arlington, etc. Everybody had a positive attitude and contributed to the overall amazing experience I had. The best thing was meeting girls who enjoyed softball as much as I do and had the same aspirations for the future.” Valentina will be a sophomore at Malden Catholic High School in the fall