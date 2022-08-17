Cicatelli Announces RHS Football Captains for the 2022 Season

Revere High football coach Lou Cicatelli has announced that Max Doucette, Sami Elasri, Davi Barreto, and Jason Shosho will be captains for the 2022 season.

“We feel we have four outstanding leaders who are all seniors,” said Cicatelli.

Doucette, who has extensive varsity experience and is a returning Greater Boston League All-Star, will be a starter at linebacker and tight end. Elasri, the winner of the team’s Ironman Competition, is a defensive back and running back/wide receiver. Barreto will be a tailback and outside linebacker. Shosho will start at defensive tackle and offensive guard.

Pre-Season Practices Begin Friday

Coach Cicatelli expects close to 60 players at the team’s first pre-season practice Friday at 10 a.m. at Harry Della Russo Stadium. All pre-season practices will be held at the stadium.

Revere will have a pre-season scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 27 (2:30 p.m.) at Burlington. The Patriots will host Northeast Regional on Friday, Sept. 2 at 4 p.m. at Della Russo Stadium.

Revere has a tough test in the regular season opener at Peabody on Friday, Sept 9. Peabody is expected to contend for the Northeastern Conference title. The Tanners play Everett in an interesting pre-season scrimmage on Friday, Sept. 2.

“Peabody has a great quarterback (senior Shea Lynch) and some really good skill guys,” said Cicatelli. “But I like our team. We’re going to be a good football team.”

Carlos Rizo, a junior, has emerged as Revere’s No. 1 quarterback. Expected to be key players on offense are running backs Davi Barreto, Macon Fuentes, Abbas Attoui, receivers Dom Boudreau, Sami Elasri, and tight end Max Doucette.