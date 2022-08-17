Revere’s Carol Haney Honored for 15 Years OfService as a Metropolitan Beaches Commissioner

Reps. Giannino, Turco, Former Rep. Vincent, Mayor Arrigo, and Chris Mancini of the Beaches Commission honor Carol Haney for her service of fifteen years as a Metropolitan Beaches Commissioner. Beginning in 2006 with the formation of the Commission, Carol has served as the Revere Community Representative on the Commission and raised over thousands of dollars for the Better Beaches Program through her participation in first the Cupid, and then the Shamrock Splash, as well as hosting her own splashes on Revere Beach during that same time.

“Carol is a shining example of an exemplary commissioner who works tirelessly to make sure Revere Beach is a better place for all to live, work, and visit,” said Representative Jessica Giannino (D-Revere). “I am proud to honor Carol, she goes far above and beyond what is expected of her as a commissioner. Through her hard work it is easy to see that Carol truly cares about her community and the people who enjoy Revere Beach as well as all of our beautiful Metropolitan Beaches.”

“I am proud to play a small role in recognizing the years of service of a true champion of our environment and our precious public beaches. Carol Haney is an unsung hero who has volunteered countless years of her life with the single-minded purpose of preserving and enhancing the metropolitan beaches,” said Representative Jeffrey Rosario Turco (D-Winthrop). “I join so many in thanking Carol for her commitment and dedication in the past and the work that she will do in the future.”

“The City of Revere is very fortunate to have Carol Haney as our representative working with state leaders and elected officials to advocate for the best interest of Revere Beach,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “In addition to her advocacy and fundraising efforts, Ms. Haney received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Revere Chamber of Commerce, a true testament to her investment in our community.”

“As a founding member of the Metropolitan Beaches Commission, Carol has been a leading advocate not only for Revere, but for all of our region’s public beaches,” said Executive Director of Save the Harbor/Save the Bay, Chris Mancini. “It’s been my pleasure to work with her on the Commission, and to jump into the cold, clean waters of Boston Harbor alongside her every year at the Shamrock Splash, where she singlehandedly has helped raise over $20,000 for free events and programs for kids and families. I would say I will miss working with Carol, but even though she’s stepping down from the Commission, I know she will continue to be there for us and our community.”

“Thanks to the work of the Metropolitan Beaches Commission, Revere Beach as well as the other metropolitan beaches, is a sanctuary for all to enjoy as is evidenced by the vast number of people who are there on a daily basis. I am so proud to have been a member of this commission since its inception in 2006, said Carol Haney.”

Carol was honored on Revere beach on Tuesday morning with friends and family.