Martelli Sisters Raise Funds for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

Kayla and Jordan Martelli hosted their annual lemonade stand on Saturday August 13 on Dale St. They raised $4K this year, which makes their 12-year total, $53k. The stand supports Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, which funds research to find a cure for childhood cancer. The Lemonettes, as they are called, have been recognized by the city of Revere a number of times for their effort. They’ve also received honorable citations from the state house and been recognized as top donors by ALSF three years in a row.

Mayor Broan Arrigo, Rep Jessica Giannino, Councilors Keefe, Visconti, Morabito, and Serino were there. Members of the fire department came by as well as the police department. There are a series of photos attached.

Kayla is 18 and a member of the Revere High School Class RHS ‘22 and, is starting at Merrimack College next week, and enrolled in the honors nursing program.

Jordan will be a sophomore at RHS and a two sport varsity athlete (as a freshman) — softball and field hockey.