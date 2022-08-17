Commission on Disabilities Holds Monthly Meeting

The Revere Commission on Disabilities (COD) resumed its regular monthly meeting schedule last Tuesday, August 9, via Zoom, after taking a brief mid-summer hiatus in July.

On hand for the meeting were Chairperson Ralph DeCicco, vice-chair Pauline Perno, and members Robert Brown, Mario Grimanis, Asmaa Abou-Fouda, and Jason Barone.

After the approval of the minutes from the June meeting, the commissioners took up a range of agenda items.

Sofia Marmoucha, a junior high school student, was introduced as the new High School Student Disability Intern member for the Revere COD). Sofia will be joining the commission for its meetings each week.

“I’m very excited to be joining the commission as an intern and looking forward to improving the community in Revere and supporting each other,” she said.

Perno next told her fellow commisisoners that has been working throughout the summer on action items for COD members.

“I’ve been trying to forumulate a way that we can be more involved eith brainstorning and coming up with ideas to find ways to improve our meetings and be able to make our information more widespread,” said Perno, who specifially cited health and snow removal issues for city residents with disabilities.

“Perhaps we could have a guest speaker for mini-programs from city agencies for items such as flu or COVID vaccines,” she added. “The goal would be to get city departments to become more involved with us.”

DeCicco also suggested that support dogs could be made more available for local residents in times of stressful situations.

Brown provided an update from the SEPAC (Special Education Parents Advisory Council) meeting in July and upcoming events in August and September.

Brown, who is the president of SEPAC, noted that SEPAC has begun a Facebook page and is planning holiday events for the months ahead. He also said that the group’s next meeting is scheduled for September 26 at the high school.

DeCicco informed the commission members of what occurred at the recent CODA (Commissions on Disabilities Alliance) monthly meetings that were held on July 6 and August 3.

He mentioned that the DLC (Disability Law Center of Mass.) has reached out to the Disability Policy Consortium, which facilitates the monthly CODA meetings, and said that the DLC is interested in attending local COD meetings.

“If that’s something we are willing to pursue, I can reach out to them,” said DeCicco.

DeCicco added that at the August meeting, the member from the City of Boston COD mentioned that the city’s upcoming ADA (Americans with Disabilties Act) day celebration, which was to be held on July 19th, was postponed until August 31 because of the heat and will be held at City Hall Plaza, which will be completed by that date.

The presentation by the Cambridge Disability program coordinator, who was scheduled to discuss the plain language guidelines that she created for Cambridge, was postponed until the September CODA meeting.

DeCicco noted that there was a discussion regarding election polling locations along with accessible equipment such as “AUTOMARK.” It also was discussed that there will be more support from the state in regard to the rollout of online voting options for people with disabilities.

“Mail-in voting is really not a great option for people with disabilities,” said DeCicco.

DeCicco said that the State Legislature passed, and Lt. Governor Polito (Acting Governor) signed into law, the Remote Meeting extension through March 31, 2023, for local boards and commissions of city and towns on July 16, 2022.

In addition, the State Legislature on July 26th passed a $5.2B bond bill, which included $30 million for technology grants to municipalities to expand remote or hybrid public meeting accessibility for residents.

“This is such good news, a win-win,” said DeCicco. “Once those grants are available, any city or town can conduct hybrid meetings,” which will be of great benefit to persons with disabilities for whom attendance at municipal meetings in-person is all but impossible.

DeCicco brought out that the COD still is looking to fill a vacancy

The commissioners concluded the meeting by discussing the lack of an action plan by the MBTA to address the needs of disabled persons during the upcoming shutdown of the Orange line, as well as the lack of handicapped-accessibilty at many T stations.

DeCicco concluded the meeting by reading the monthly public notice from the commission:

“The Commission on Disabilities is working remotely. Residents can speak to staff from our 311 Constituent Service Center Monday through Friday when you call our office at 781-286- 8267. They will be able to answer most questions but if they are unable to or if you would like a call back from our department, please ask to be transferred to the Disability offices voicemail and someone will get back to you as soon as possible.

“As always please let us know if you would like something discussed or brought up and added to our monthly meeting agenda. You can let us know if you would like to speak on any issue or concern. The Commission is here to help and assist all the disabled residents and families of Revere.”

The next meeting of the commission, to be held via Zoom, will be Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 6:00 PM.