City Council Will Pay Tribute to Ann Raponi at Its Next Meeting

City Council President Gerry Visconti will request a moment of silence for Ann Raponi at the outset of the Council’s Aug. 22 meeting.

Ms. Raponi, a longtime Revere resident who served on the Revere School Committee, died unexpectedly on Aug. 7 at the age of 93.

Ann had a love of the city that was on display during her attendance at city-wide social events where she would be warmly greeted by officials and residents. From Mayor Brian Arrigo’s annual birthday celebration to Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremonies to Satter House special occasions, Ann always brought good cheer and enjoyed the interactions with other guests.

In fact, Gerry Visconti said he talked with Ann at the recent Satter House anniversary dinner.

“We had a great conversation and Ann was her usual friendly and personable self, going around and talking with all the residents and guests,” said Visconti.

“I was saddened to hear of her sudden passing. Ann was a dear friend, and she will be remembered for her work on the School Committee as well as the Conservation Commission,” added Visconti.