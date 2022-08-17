Obituaries 08-17-2022

Lois Susan Kaufman

An Incredible Woman With Impeccable Style

Lois Susan (Cooper) Kaufman of Miami Beach and Revere, formerly of Medford, passed away surrounded by her family on August 11.

Lois was an incredible woman with impeccable style who always gave insightful advice to her friends and family. She was a dedicated reading specialist with a Master’s degree from Lesley College. Lois loved to be surrounded by her wonderful family and friends who enjoyed her sense of humor and her smart wit, often at a well-known restaurant. Lois and David loved each other immensely and enjoyed many trips together.

Lois was the beloved wife and soulmate of David Stuart Kaufman and the devoted mother of Matthew Adam Kaufman and Carolyn Rachel Kaufman. She was the loving daughter of the late J. George and the late Judith Cooper.

Services were held at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea on Tuesday, August 16 followed by interment in Danvers. Contributions in Lois's memory may be made to a charity of your choice.

Marguerite Capone

Retired Event Planner for Goldman Sachs

Marguerite “Marge” (Gallo) Capone, 93, passed away on Friday, August 12 at the Elliot Hospital in Manchester, NH after a brief illness. A Funeral Mass was celebrated in St. Anthony of Padua Church on Tuesday, August 16 followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Marguerite was born and raised in the Jeffries Point section of East Boston. She was educated in Boston schools and was a proud graduate of Boston Girls Latin, Class of 1946. Marge married her husband, Richard and remained in East Boston where they began their life and family together. In 1968, they moved to Revere where Marge lived until moving to New Hampshire in 2013.

Marge was a very talented and detailed Event Planner for Goldman Sachs in Boston. Marge had the control of planning all of the corporate events held throughout the years and loved every minute of it. Throughout her career of 22 years, she made many relationships and rubbed elbows with some of the biggest names in the financial sector.

Marge was a wonderful and devoted wife and mother as well. Although she was dedicated to her career, her family always came first.

The beloved wife of the late Richard A. Capone, she was the loving and proud mother of John A. Capone and his wife, Colleen M. of Manchester, NH and the late Richard S. “Rick” Capone, who passed on March 30, 2022 and his surviving wife, Carol J. Capone of Wilmington; devoted daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Terenzio) Gallo and the cherished sister of Rose M. DeGruttola, John, Carmen, Frank and Ralph Gallo and Eleanor Tavella. She is also lovingly survived by nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Linda Cervera

Her Sweetness and Kindness Touched All Who Knew Her

Linda A. (Napoli) Cervera of Revere, passed away unexpectedly at her home Friday, August 12 at the age of 69.

Linda loved her years working in the lunchroom at Revere High School and at the Lighthouse Nursing Home where she was an activities coordinator for the residents. She loved traveling with her family, loved the beach, and especially to her favorite spot, Ogunquit, Maine. She loved baking and cooking (especially her famous Sunday Gravy aka Nonni’s Ronis) and always had her home open to anyone and everyone throughout her life. An avid Celtics and Bruins fan, Linda, who always said, “They’re gonna lose” never missed watching a game with both of her sons and her beloved Schnoodle, Salvie. She loved to hug and kiss everyone she saw and would settle for nothing less. Her sweetness and kindness touched all who knew her and always tried her very best throughout her life.

Linda was a proud mother, wife, daughter, grandmother, aunt and friend. She is survived by her two sons who she loved dearly, Steven Cervera Jr. of Revere and his girlfriend, Tracey Reardon of North Hampton, NH, and David Cervera, of Malden; the loving grandson, Dominic Cervera, who was the apple of his Nonni’s eye; her cherished husband of over 46 years, Steven Cervera, Sr. of Revere and her brother, Frank Napoli of Manhattan, NY. She is also survived by her loving brother and sister-in-law, Alfred and Connie Cervera of Medford and by many nieces, nephews and cousins and she was especially loved by her cousin, Nicholas Moccia of Malden.

She was the beloved daughter of the late Frank and Betty Napoli of Medford, sister of the late Marie Richard, and beloved daughter-in-law of the Late Dominic and Ruthie Cervera. Also, Linda would want us to mention her beloved aunts, the late Josephine “Auntie Jackie” Dellporta and Frances “Auntie Butchie” Loblundo.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere on Saturday, August 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. followed by a Prayer Service at 4 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited.

Eric C. Spracklin

Journeyman Ironworker for Local 7

A Funeral Mass was celebrated in Blessed Mother of the Morning Star Parish – St. Mary of the Assumption Church for Eric C. Spracklin, 52, who died tragically on August 3rd as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Born in Revere, the son of Norman G. and Janice A. “Jan” (Murphy) Spracklin, he attended Revere schools and was a graduate of Revere High School. Eric was a dedicated sports fan who loved the New England Patriots and was very athletic as a child. He was a member of Revere Little League for many years playing on the baseball team as a pitcher. He was a talented young man with a powerful arm and, as a result, he was awarded numerous trophies over the years. He was also a talented football player and when he began to attend Revere High School, he was a member of the football team during his freshman year. Following graduation, he followed in his father’s footsteps and began learning the iron worker trade. He eventually became a Journeyman Iron worker for Local 7 in South Boston.

Eric had a heart of gold and was always willing to help anyone in need.

The loving father of Courtney T. Spracklin of Burlington, he was the devoted son of Norman G. Spracklin and the late Janice A. “Jan” (Murphy) Spracklin, who passed away in November of 2021, cherished brother of Lisa A. Spracklin of Revere and dear nephew of Elaine Westmoreland of Saugus, Marilyn Jones of Revere, Phyllis Deleidi and her husband, Raymond of Saugus and the late Paul Spracklin. He is also lovingly survived by many cousins. Remembrances may be made to the Massachusetts Association for Mental Health, 50 Federal Street, 6th Floor, Boston MA 02110.

Paul F. Ciccarelli

Owner of the Bisbee Porcella Funeral Home in Saugus

Paul F. Ciccarelli, 86, of Saugus, formerly of Orient Heights and the Point of Pines, owner of the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home in Saugus and the former Porcella Funeral Home in (Beachmont) Revere, died on Thursday, August 11 at the Beth Israel Medical Center, Boston.

The husband of Mary (Porcella) Ciccarelli with whom he shared 62 years of marriage, he was born in East Boston and raised in Orient Heights, the son of the late Michael O. and Rachel (Graziano) Ciccarelli.

A graduate of St. Lazarus School, Christopher Columbus High School, Boston State College and New England Institute of Applied Anatomy & Science (NEI), Paul was a schoolteacher and football coach before becoming a funeral director. He was known for his kindness, thoughtfulness, generosity and devotion to his family.

He is a Past President of the Massachusetts Funeral Directors Association, a member of Selected Independent Funeral Homes, retired Board of Director for the Saugus Bank (now known as North Shore Bank), the Massachusetts “100 Club,” Saugus Chamber of Commerce, the Lynn Yacht Club, Saugus Knights of Columbus Council #1829 and the Saugus ITAM Club.

Paul loved sailing, boating and saltwater fishing. He was a talented woodworker, creating doll houses for family and friends, building furniture for the funeral home and both St. Margaret’s and Blessed Sacrament Churches in Saugus. He was a disabled veteran of the United States Air Force.

In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by his children: Ann Ciccarelli, Michael Ciccarelli and his wife, Carol, all of Saugus and his adored grandsons, Drew and Justin Ciccarelli. He was the brother of the late Michael Ciccarelli and Peter Ciccarelli and is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Paul’s request and in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Dr. James D. Chang Cardiac Research Fund, c/o Beth Israel Medical Center, CVI-Cardiovascular Clinic, Shapiro 7, Boston, MA 02215.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the cardiac staff at the Beth Israel Hospital for their kindness, compassion and exceptional care over the last 30 years.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 18 at the Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Ruth Golini

Animal Lover and Member of the Jack Satter House Knitting Club

Ruth H. (Hansen) Golini of Revere died on August 9.

Ruth worked many years for the state of New Hampshire in the Health and Human Services Department. After retirement, Ruth enjoyed traveling, especially cruising. Ruth was always an animal lover and enjoyed spending the last fifteen winters in Florida with her daughter breeding and showing Persian cats together. She was a voracious reader and movie lover of romance and crime stories. She was a member of the Jack Satter House knitting club.

The daughter of the late Charles and Theresa (Donovan) Hansen, she was the beloved mother of Sandra R. Marsinelli and her wife, Kim Elkins, Michael Golini, Paul Golini and his partner, Lisa DiCostanzo and the late Patricia Golini; dear sister of the late Dorothy Griffin, aunt to many nieces and nephews, cherished grandmother of David, Thomas, CJ, Lindsay and the late Anthony and great-grandmother of Isabella, Gianna, Giana, Zarya and Abraham. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Doris Rideout and her wife, Jane Rosenblatt, and many friends from the Jack Satter House.

A Memorial Visitation will take place at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere today, Wednesday, August 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. immediately followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Ruth's name to The Cat House on the Kings – www.cathouseonthekings.com – one of Ruth's favorite charities.

Mark Gallant

Of Hyannis, formerly of Revere

On Sunday, August 14, Mark Gallant of Hyannis, formerly of Revere, passed away peacefully at home after a long battle with Cancer.

Mark was born on September 10, 1960 in Revere to Constance and Joseph Gallant. He was raised in Revere and married his wife, Dianne in 1987. They moved to The Cape in 1989 where they raised their three children.

Mark began his career at the Hyannis Post Office and later worked 24 years for the Massachusetts Department of Revenue in the Child Support Division. Mark loved nothing more than attending all of his children’s events and games as a very proud father. He enjoyed being at home and watching Boston sports, especially the Celtics.

Mark was predeceased by his parents and brother, Peter, husband of Kathy Gallant. He is survived by his wife, Dianne and children, Matthew and his wife, Jessica, Nicholas and Marissa as well as by his sister, Mary Ann O’Leary and her husband, Stephen and brothers, Paul and his wife, Jean and Steven. He was also an uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Our Lady of Victory Parish in Centerville on Friday, August 19 with a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by Mass.

George H. Frye, Jr.

Master Carpenter, Graduate of RHS, Class of 1949

Private Funeral Services and Entombment were held at the Holy Cross Cemetery –Community Mausoleum in Malden for George H. Frye, Jr., 91, who died on Sunday, August 14 at the Whidden Memorial Hospital in Everett, following a long Illness.

George was born on April 2, 1931 to his late parents, George H. Frye, Sr. and Sarah(Gibson) Frye. He was raised in Revere with his sister, Gertrude, educated in Revere Public Schools and was a proud graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1949.

George enlisted in the United States Army during the Korean War in 1952. He courageously served his country overseas for one and one-half years and was honorably discharged on May 11, 1954. When George returned home, he became a carpenter. Through the years, he mastered his craft and was a very talented and well sought-after Master Carpenter.

George married the love of his life, Rosina (Leone) and the couple remained in Revere where together they raised their family. He retired at the age of 66 from Unigraphics. He was very active throughout his life. He played Ice Hockey in an adult league, He was an avid golfer, He was on bowling leagues, a card player with his friends and family. His passion was gardening, He was most proud of the plants and flowers that he grew and maintained throughout the season.

He will always be remembered by his family for his dry sense of humor and as a devoted grandfather.

He was the husband of 67 years to Rosina (Leone) Frye of Revere, the loving father of Georgia G. Caggiano and her husband, Joseph of Revere, Gregory Frye of East Boston and the late Stephen G. Frye and his surviving wife, Lisa Frye of Lawrence; the cherished grandfather of Monica R. Caggiano and Melanie G. Caggiano, both of Revere, Rachael H. Frye, Seth J. Frye and Sarah N. Frye, all of Lawrence and the dear brother of the late Gertrude S. Thornley. He is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

