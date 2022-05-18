Arrigo Proclaims Taiwanese American Heritage Week

Mayor Brian Arrigo proclaimed May 8-15 as Taiwanese American Heritage Week in the City of Revere. Mayor Arrigo presented a citation to Revere resident Joseph McHugh in recognition of the citywide observance.

Following is the text of the proclamation:

“Whereas America has been continually renewed and enriched by the many different people who choose to come here and become our fellow citizens, each bringing a part of their own heritage, which over time becomes part of our common heritage;

Whereas generations of Asian-Americans have helped make America what it is today, and there are more than 500,000 Taiwanese Americans in the United States, with a significant Taiwanese population in the City of Revere;

Whereas Taiwanese Americans have made enormous contributions to the diversity and prosperity of American society, having succeeded as successful and notable artists, Nobel laureate scientists, researchers, human rights activists, and business and community leaders;

Whereas Taiwanese Americans are proud of their roots and their vital role in the continued growth of our nation;

Whereas this week recognizes the longstanding friendship between the United States and Taiwan;

Whereas during this special week, Taiwanese Americans are able to embrace America’s diversity and celebrate the spirit of community that binds us together as one nation;

Now, therefore be it resolved that, I, Brian M. Arrigo, Mayor of the City of Revere, do hereby proclaim May 8 through May 15, 2022 to be Taiwanese American Heritage week in the city of Revere.”