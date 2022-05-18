Disabilities Comm. Hears Presentation About Reporting Abuse of the Disabled to the State

The Revere Commission on Disabilities held its regular monthly meeting last Tuesday evening, May 10.

Chairperson Ralph DeCicco, vice-chair Pauline Perno, and members Mario Grimanis and Jason Barone were on hand for the meeting that was held via Zoom.

After the approval of the minutes from the April meeting (which was the first item on the agenda), the commissioners took up the following agenda items:

The commission heard a presentation from Sarah Nechamen, who is the Outreach and Training Specialist from the Massachusetts DPCC (Disabled Persons Protection Commission).

Ms. Nechamen discussed the many forms that abuse of disabled persons can take and the signs to look for in a case of abuse. She also informed the commission and residents of the DPCC’s hotline, 1-800-426-9009, to report any instances of suspected abuse of a disabled person.

The DPCC is charged with the investigation and remediation of abuse by caregivers of disabled adults between the ages of 18-59. There is no time limit for reporting an instance of abuse.

Abuse of children under the age of 17 (1-800-792-5200) and abuse of senior citizens (1-800-922-2275) are handled by different agencies, irrespective of a disability.

She noted that a person does not need “proof” to make a report, but a sincere suspicion is enough for a person to make a report. She noted that the investigations are conducted by civil, as opposed to criminal, investigators.

However, reports are screened by State Police investigators for possible criminal prosecution.

If a finding of abuse is confirmed, the matter can be referred to a variety of resources to support the victim and to prevent future abuse. She also mentioned that her agency does not release the names of those who file reports of abuse with the DPCC. There are a host of persons in professions who are mandated reporters, including medical personnel, police officers, teachers, and others.

In addition, a person who is confirmed to be an abuser is placed on a list so that the abuser cannot work again in the field.

In response to a question from DeCicco, Nechamen said that financial abuse, as opposed to physical or emotional abuse or neglect, is not within the purview of the DPCC. Financial abuse matters typically are criminal matters and are investigated directly by the police authorities.

In other matters:

DeCicco attended the monthly Zoom meeting on May 4 of the regional CODA (Commissions on Disabilities Alliance). He noted that the meeting took up the following topics:

• Discussion by Cambridge COD regarding bike lanes and issues they are having and how they are being dealt with;

• Discussions regarding State AAB (Architectural Access Board) Variance Applications. DeCicco noted that he is notified by the Revere Zoning Board of Appeals whenever there are applications regarding this issue; and

• Discussions regarding an upcoming municipal election and having accessible voting equipment in light of the hesitation by disabled persons to vote in person because of COVID fears. DeCicco noted that the local disabilities commission in the community where this was an issue suggested to its election officials to provide sanitary wipes for the voting machine equipment, which the Revere commissioners agreed was a simple and common-sense solution to the problem.

Perno provided an update regarding a suggestion she had made at the April meeting to have able-bodied persons assuming the daily life situations of a disabled person as a means of educating the public about the challenges faced by persons with disabilities. She said she has been unable to find programs related to this issue and suggested that the commission might develop a program on its own.

DeCicco mentioned two possible role models that could be followed by the local commission.

DeCicco said the commission is looking to fill a vacant slot and applicants can go to the City of Revere web site for information and details

Under the item labeled, “Commission Members’ Late Items,” Grimanis mentioned that there are still issues with the MBTA’s The Ride program. He mentioned that it can be difficult reaching a person at The Ride and often those who take the calls are “rude.”

DeCicco said he has been receiving calls from residents who are asserting that the new sidewalks in connection with the signalization work on Broadway are not handicapped-accessible. However, he said this is only a temporary issue that was weather-related and there will be ADA-compliant sidewalks when the work is completed.

He also reminded residents that the commission does not make decisions on the installation of handicapped parking signs on city streets. That issue falls within the jurisdiction of the Traffic Commission to make a final determination. DeCicco routinely makes recommendations to the Traffic Commission as to whether the application meets all of the criteria for the installation of a handicapped street sign.

In addition, DeCicco noted that signs regulating parking on a particular street take precedence over handicapped placards. He also pointed out that it is illegal for a motorist to have a handicapped placard hanging from a mirror or visor while driving, for which a motor vehicle operator can receive a citation for a civil moving infraction of impeded operation. This is similar to hanging air fresheners from a rear-view mirror or visor.

Perno concluded the meeting by reading the commission’s regularly monthly notice to residents:

The Commission on Disabilities is working remotely. Residents can speak to staff from our 311 Constituent Service Center Monday through Friday when you call our office at 781-286-8267. They will be able to answer most questions but if they are unable to or if you would like a call back from our department, please ask to be transferred to the Disability offices voicemail and someone will get back to you as soon possible.

As always please let us know if you would like something discussed or brought up and added to our monthly meeting agenda. You can let us know if you would like to speak on any issue or concern. The Commission is here to help and assist all the disabled residents and families of Revere.

The commission’s next meeting (via Zoom) will be Tuesday, June 7, at 6 p.m.