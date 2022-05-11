State Treasurer’s Veterans’ Bonus Division Extends Eligibility Period

The State Treasurer’s Veterans’ Bonus Division announced that the eligibility period for the Massachusetts COVID-19 Bonus for National Guard members has been extended past its initial end date of June 15, 2021. National Guard members activated for additional deployments at any point after March 10, 2020 are eligible to receive a subsequent bonus.

“When we launched the COVID-19 Bonus in April 2020, our goal was to thank Massachusetts National Guard members for their service during a time of great uncertainty,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg. “By extending the eligibility period, we are able to support our servicemembers as the pandemic has required their continuing commitment, efforts and focus.”

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Treasurer Goldberg and the Veterans’ Bonus Division created the Massachusetts COVID-19 Bonus for National Guard members in 2020. National Guard members are eligible to receive a $500 bonus for their first-time activation and a $250 subsequent bonus for any additional activations.

National Guard members can follow this link to apply for a first-time or subsequent bonus: https://www.mass.gov/how-to/apply-for-a-massachusetts-covid-19-bonus-for-mass-national-guard

In addition to the bonus extension, the Veterans’ Bonus Division has partnered with Unite Us, a national social and health networking platform, to streamline its inquiry system and connect veterans to local veteran-serving organizations.

“Partnering with Unite Us allows us to track inquires better and respond to veterans quickly,” said Steven Croteau, Veterans’ Bonus Program Manager. “With the platform’s robust network of veteran-serving organizations, our team is able to better serve our veterans by connecting them to the groups and resources that they need.”

Veterans, service members, or their families can inquire about any of the bonuses offered by the Veterans’ Bonus Division by following this link: https://www.mass.gov/service-details/veterans-bonus-inquiry