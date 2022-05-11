Upcoming Picnic and Pollinator Event at Susan B. Anthony School May 28

Special to the Journal

All Revere residents are invited to a Family Picnic and Pollinator Event on Saturday, May 28th, from 11 AM to 1 PM. With Saturday, June 4th as the rain date. The event will take place at the Susan B. Anthony Middle School Park and Field located at 107 Newhall Street in Revere. Residents are encouraged to bring a blanket and food and enjoy the free bounce house, music, and kids’ activities.

Since one out of three bites we eat depends on pollinators, at the event, participants will also receive information about the importance of pollinators and what they can do in their homes to protect their habitat. A limited number of pollinator-friendly plants will be available for free for families to take home.

According to USDA:

“In the Northeast, several key pollinators have experienced drastic declines including the federally listed (endangered) rusty patched bumble bee, yellow banded bumble bee, monarch butterfly and several cuckoo bumble bees. These recent declines are attributed to a number of interacting factors including pathogens, habitat loss and degradation, exposure to harmful chemicals, and increasingly extreme weather patterns.” (https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/detailfull/me/technical/ecoscience/threat/?cid=nrcseprd1575616)

This event is being organized by Ward 4 members who participate in the Wellness Team that sits under Revere COVID19 Community Response Network. The purpose of the Network is to organize community resources to respond to the pandemic as it evolves and share relevant information. The Network has different subgroups, among them the Wellness Team initially organized to check in on neighbors via phone calls.

Moving forward, the members of the Wellness Team are seeking to connect residents by neighborhood or ward. The Wellness Team has previously organized community events to get neighbors out in the community and build connections. The Wellness Team consists of residents, the City of Revere Covid Ambassadors, and staff members from The Neighborhood Developers and the Revere CARES Coalition.

Visit the event page here, https://bit.ly/RevereFamilyPicnicAndPollinatorEvent

While the event is organized by ward 4, it is open to all.