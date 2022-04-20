News Briefs

USPS Job Fair Set for May

The United States Postal Service is consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America. They have, for over 246 years, delivered information, connected families and friends, and powered the engines of commerce and industry. The Postal Service is growing, with new facilities, equipment and technologies as online shopping and shipping continue to increase and package growth expands. Right now, they are looking for committed and motivated individuals to join us in our mission of service to your local community and the nation processing and delivering the mail.

As part of their innovative and bold 10-year plan, Delivering for America, the Postal Service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce. “Our employees are our greatest asset and we are investing in our new employees by providing robust training and on-the-job support.” The Postal Service offers competitive wages and benefits, and career advancement opportunities.

Accepting a position with the United States Postal Service is the first step to starting a long, fulfilling career with a dynamic, forward-thinking organization committed to delivering for the American people. Whether you are seeking part-time, or a full-time opportunity, they want you to be a part of our proud tradition of service!

The Postal Service in Massachusetts is hosting an all-office job fair to fill immediate openings for positions in processing and delivery.

May 27, 2022

Stop by any Massachusetts Post Office to learn about open positions near you and begin the application process.

To assist potential applicants, USPS personnel will be on-site to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions. Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers. Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays. See the job posting for full details for duties, responsibilities, requirements and benefits information. Job postings are updated frequently, so check back often for additional opportunities.

The United States Postal Service is an equal opportunity employer offering a fast-paced, rewarding work environment with competitive compensation packages, on-the-job training, and opportunities for advancement.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations.

Unemployment & Job Estimates for March

The state’s March total unemployment rate dropped by four-tenths of a percentage point at 4.3 percent over the month, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced Friday.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ preliminary job estimates indicate Massachusetts gained 21,000 jobs in March. This follows last month’s revised gain of 22,300 jobs. The largest over the month private sector job gains were in Professional, Scientific, and Business Services, Education and Health Services, and Leisure and Hospitality. Employment now stands at 3,651,100. Since the employment trough in April 2020, Massachusetts gained 600,100 jobs.

From March 2021 to March 2022, BLS estimates Massachusetts gained 186,400 jobs. The largest over the year gains occurred in Leisure and Hospitality; Professional, Scientific, and Business Services; and Education and Health Services. Financial Activities was the only sector to see job losses.

The March unemployment rate of 4.3 percent was 0.7 percentage point above the national rate reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The labor force grew by an estimated 2,700 from 3,772,500 in February, as 18,000 more residents were employed, and 15,300 fewer residents were unemployed over the month.

Over the year, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down by 2.1 percentage points.

The state’s labor force participation rate – the total number of residents 16 or older who worked or were unemployed and actively sought work in the last four weeks – was up one-tenth of a percentage point at 66.0 percent over the month. Compared to March 2021, the labor force participation rate was up 0.8 percentage point.

March 2022 Employment Overview

• Professional and Business Services gained 7,200 (+1.2%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 33,300 (+5.6%) jobs were added.

• Education and Health Services gained 6,900 (+0.9%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 30,400 (+3.9%) jobs were added.

• Leisure and Hospitality gained 3,900 (+1.2%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 69,400 (+25.5%) jobs were added.

• Trade, Transportation and Utilities gained 2,000 (+0.4%) over the month. Over the year, 16,400 (+3.0%) jobs were added.

• Information gained 900 (+0.9%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 4,900 (+5.4%) jobs were added.

• Government gained 800 (+0.2%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 11,900 (+2.8%) jobs were added.

• Manufacturing gained 600 (+0.3%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 6,600 (+2.9%) jobs were added.

• Construction gained 100 (+0.1%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 8,700 (+5.3%) jobs were added.

• Financial Activities lost 100 jobs (-0.0%) over the month. Over the year, 4,200 (-1.9%) jobs were lost.

• Other Services lost 1,200 (-0.9%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 9,000 (+7.6%) jobs were added.

Labor Force Overview

The March estimates show 3,614,700 Massachusetts residents were employed and 160,600 were unemployed, for a total labor force of 3,775,300. The unemployment rate was down 0.4 percentage point at 4.3 percent from the February rate of 4.7 percent. Over the month, the March labor force was up by 2,700 from 3,772,500 in February, with 18,000 more residents employed and 15,300 fewer residents unemployed. The labor force participation rate, the share of working age population employed and unemployed, increased by 0.1 percentage point at 66.0 percent. The labor force was up 39,900 from the March 2021 estimate of 3,735,400, as 118,000 more residents were employed, and 78,100 fewer residents were unemployed.

The unemployment rate is based on a monthly sample of households. The job estimates are derived from a monthly sample survey of employers. As a result, the two statistics may exhibit different monthly trends.

MVES Seeks Volunteers for a Variety of Services

Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) is seeking volunteers who have a passion for giving back to the community, and the skills, knowledge and temperament (empathy, compassion and patience) to volunteer in their program of choice. MVES volunteers donate their time to perform a variety of tasks such as serving nutritious meals to elders at local meal sites, participating in our Social Engagement program, acting as money management and SHINE counselors, and leading our Healthy Aging programs. Volunteers are essential to the success of MVES, helping older adults and adults with disabilities live independently.

National Volunteer Week—April 17-23, 2022—celebrates the impact volunteers have on our lives and encourages active volunteerism in generations to come. During this week, and all year long, we salute our volunteers for their unwavering services to our agency and communities and hold aloft their examples to inspire everyone towards volunteerism.

National Volunteer Week is an opportunity to recognize the impact of volunteer service and the power of volunteers to tackle society’s greatest challenges, to build stronger communities and be a force that transforms the world. Each year, we shine a light on the people and causes that inspire us to serve, recognizing and thanking volunteers who lend their time, talent and voice to make a difference in their communities.

For more information on current volunteer opportunities in Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Revere, Stoneham, Wakefield and Winthrop through MVES, please call Volunteer Engagement Manager, Nicole Sanders O’Toole, at 781-388-2375 or visit www.mves.org/volunteer-programs-opportunities.

NSC Seeking Input from Residents for Use of Funds

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the North Suburban Consortium (NSC), which consists of cities that have collectively agreed to sign a cooperative agreement to gain access to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development Program funds, are in the process of surveying residents to determine the best use of their $6.2 million allocation of their American Rescue Plan Act funds. These funds must be used to provide homelessness assistance and supportive services to qualifying populations in Arlington, Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Melrose, Revere, and Winthrop.

The NSC’s survey is seeking input from a variety of individuals ranging from residents to those who work in the community on how to spend these funds to address our communities’ needs. The survey can be found here: https://malden.abalancingact.com/malden.

While the funds must address homelessness, they may be distributed into the following categories: Affordable Rental Housing Development (which includes rehabilitation of existing units and creation of new units), Non-Profit Assistance (including non-profit operating and non-profit capacity building), Supportive Services (including substance abuse treatment services, mental health services, life skill training, child care, housing search and counseling services, outreach services, case management, landlord/tenant liaison, financial assistance, employment assistance and job training, credit repair, education services, legal services, and food security), Non-Congregate Shelters, and Tenant-Based Rental Assistance.

For more information, please contact Rachelly Bartolotta at [email protected]