Panthers Elite Football and Cheer Is Soaring to New Heights in Revere

Dan Occena began his college football career at Division 1 Syracuse University where he had received a partial scholarship. He injured his knee in his freshman year and transferred to Alfred University where he played the next three seasons.

The 39-year-old attorney and Revere Licensing Commissioner is back into the game in a big way as the president of the Revere Panthers Elite youth football and cheerleading organization whose home field is Harry Della Russo Stadium.

Beginning its third year and second season (one season was canceled due to the pandemic), the Panthers Elite organization has 165 football players and 85 cheerleaders in the 8-to-14 age bracket. Most of the athletes are from Revere and West Lynn, with other participants coming from Chelsea, Everett, Peabody, East Boston, and other nearby communities.

The Panthers compete in New England Youth Tackle Football (NEYTF) during a season which runs from March to June. Teams play six regular season games followed by a single-elimination playoff tournament.

“We’re an organization that is trying to change the landscape of youth football,” said Occena. “By putting on a pep rally, having a mascot, having Phunk Phenomenon perform at our games – we believe that by investing in our youth sports, families and members of the community will come out and enjoy it, just like it’s a Friday night high school football game. It just takes one person with a vision.”

Former Revere Pop Warner president Patrick Keefe enthusiastically welcomed Panthers Elite to the local youth sports community.

“Anytime we can engage with our youth and create positive space for them to exercise their bodies and minds, I’m all for it,” said Keefe. “The sport of football teaches great discipline and teamwork.”

Occena has been assisted in the administration of Revere Panthers Elite by vice-president Bobby Goss (whose grandfather, Bobby Goss, is Chelsea High’s greatest long distance runner of all time), football coordinator Noelle Forte, cheer director Amy Robinson, football commissioner Heather Silva, and marketing director Carolyn Goss.

Occena was asked whether he attracted attention from NFL scouts after being heavily recruited out of Spring Valley High School (N.Y.) and playing football at Syracuse and Alfred.

“Once I tore my ACL, I knew my pro football dreams were pretty much over,” said Occena, who received his degree in Political Science and Public Law from Alfred and his J.D. degree from the Massachusetts School of Law in Andover.

Occena has been practicing law for 13 years and has offices on American Legion Highway. His firm specializes in commercial bankruptcy, disability law, and family law.

But this Saturday, he’ll be at Della Russo Stadium running the show as six Revere Panthers Elite football teams take the field for their first home games of the 2022 season.

“Interestingly there will be a film crew coming from Netflix to get some footage for a possible TV series,” related Occena. “We should have a big crowd there for the home opener.”