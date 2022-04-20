Discussions on Zoning Change for Squire Road to Continue

A tie goes to the runner in baseball, but a tie vote by a Council subcommittee was not all that advantageous for the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Company of Boston who is hoping to open a rental-car business on Squire Road at the former site of the Verizon store.

However, the 3-3 vote by the Council’s Zoning Subcommittee – which despite the deadlock, is considered “not a favorable recommendation”– doesn’t preclude the matter from advancing to the full Council for a vote.

In fact, Council President Gerry Visconti expects the matter, which was tabled at the last meeting, to make its way to the full Council, possibly at this Monday night’s meeting.

Attorney Nick Zazula and Enterprise Group Operations Manager Doug Valeri appeared at the April 11 subcommittee meeting chaired by Councillor Patrick Keefe.

Zazula told the subcommittee that the Planning Board voted unanimously March 1 to favorably recommend Enterprise’s bid for a zoning amendment.

Zazula also stated that Enterprise would commit to register 350 of its rental fleet vehicles in the City of Revere, “along with the accompanying excise taxes to the city in relation to a new location at Squire Road if the zoning amendment was approved.”

Zazula added that Enterprise would also continue to pay the Massachusetts surcharge for rental transactions and “also continue to pay the City of Revere surcharge of $10 per rental transaction.”

Ward 6 Councillor Richard Serino voiced his support of the request by Enterprise, which has a sterling reputation in the car rental industry.

“With regard to Enterprise coming to Squire Road, first of all, it’s already in the city and second of all, we as new councillors have these grandiose visions of Squire Road, and we think a lot of stuff is going to be developed and is coming down the road.

“Unfortunately, you look at Squire Road and the old Mobil Gas station has been vacant since 2012 or 2013, so nine years – you have the Honey Dew [store] which soon could become a Popeye’s, but that’s been vacant for two years. The hotel way down Squire Road might or might not materialize. My point being is that we have had a lot of vacant lots on Squire Road for at least the past decade.”

Addressing Zazula and Valeri, Councillor Serino said, “You guys have really worked to make this a better proposal than when it first came before us. And for those reasons and because I’d rather see something go there that’s going to produce money for the city than have that Verizon site sit vacant for another God knows how long. I will be supporting this.”

Councillors Richard Serino, Al Fiore, and Ira Novoselsky voted for the zoning amendment while Councillor Joanne McKenna, Gerry Visconti, and Patrick Keefe voted against the zoning amendment.

“This will still go in front of the full City Council,” Keefe told the applicants.

“Understood. Thank you,” responded Attorney Zazula.