DCR to Host April Vacation Events at Belle Isle, Revere Beach Reservations

The Department of Conservation and Recreation will be hosting the following April School Vacation Events at Revere Beach and Belle Isle Marsh Reservations

All Programs are free and open to the public. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations available upon request. Please follow all current COVID guidelines: Mass.gov/COVID and dress for the weather including possible mud on the ground. Bring water and use sunscreen. Please phone (781) 656-1485 or email [email protected] for more information including an automated message of possible cancellations made up to an hour before the start of the program. Cancelled in the event of High Winds or Rain. Parking is free.

Belle Isle Marsh Reservation

1399 Bennington Street, East Boston, MA

An Oasis for Birds Saturday, April 16, 7:30-8:30am

We will search on foot up to one mile, on flat, easy terrain for raptors, shorebirds and resident wading marsh birds at this Birding Hotspot & MA State Park. Expect to move to different locations by car or bicycle. Prepare for mosquitoes and ticks. Ages: Adults and kids 8+ with adult chaperone. Binoculars recommended. Co-sponsored by the Brookline Bird Club and the Friends of Belle Isle Marsh.

Revere Beach Reservation

Lawn at Eliot Circle Lawn, Revere, MA

Shorebird and Seabird Discovery Table

Wed, April 20, Thurs, April 21, Fri, April 22 10am-12pm

Discover the fascinating shorebirds and seabirds that make Revere Beach their home at this learning station in conjunction with the StoryWalk® Drop in any time.

Revere Beach Reservation

Lawn at Eliot Circle, Revere, MA

StoryWalk® Piping Plover Summer by Janet Riegle

Wed, April 20, Thurs, April 21, Fri, April 22, 10am-3pm

Read a story with your child during your approximately 30-minute, self-guided walk along a paved path at Revere beach! Discover the secrets of this protected shorebird which nests on beaches in the State of Massachusetts. Drop in any time.

The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalk® is a registered service mark owned by Ms. Ferguson.

If you would like to receive regular emails about our current program schedule, please send an email to [email protected]

