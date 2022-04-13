Sanabria Appointed as as Assistant VP of Neighborhood PACE

East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC) today announced that Andreina Sanabria has been appointed to the role of Assistant Vice President of Neighborhood PACE, a home care solution for seniors and part of the national Program of All-Inclusive Care for adults 55 and older. As Assistant Vice President, Sanabria will oversee strategy and operations for Neighborhood PACE including management of clinical operations, quality, health plan and enrollment. She will help further EBNHC’s vision of providing high quality, comprehensive care to all and especially vulnerable populations such as seniors.

“The addition of Andreina comes at an important time as the communities we serve continue to grow,” said Calay Ip, vice president of Neighborhood PACE at EBNHC. “She will play a key role in improving organizational efficiency of the Neighborhood PACE program. Her background and passion for healthcare equity make her a great fit in helping to serve our diverse patients as they age with dignity.”

Sanabria has deep expertise in healthcare and a passion for ensuring equitable care for all. She brings more than 20 years in the healthcare field to her new role. Prior to joining EBNHC, Sanabria founded Conmédica, the first medical call center in Venezuela. She also worked for Fundación Proyecto Maniapure in Caracas, a not-for-profit organization that delivers primary care to underserved communities in Venezuela, where she helped develop a successful telemedicine model. Sanabria also served as a volunteer and board member of America Developing Smiles, a non-profit organization based in Miami that delivers healthcare to underserved communities in Latin America.

“As a Latino woman and immigrant, I know firsthand the challenges the U.S. healthcare delivery system faces in health equity, and I’ve made it my personal mission to help underserved populations and most vulnerable communities,” said Sanabria. “I am proud to join an organization that takes great pride in providing high-quality, affordable care to all without regard to age, race and ethnicity, insurance status or ability to pay. I look forward to helping to shape strategic planning efforts for Neighborhood PACE, which serves many members of the Latino community.”

Neighborhood PACE, a program of EBNHC, serves adults over 55 living in East Boston, Chelsea, Winthrop, Revere, Everett, Malden, Melrose, Medford, Stoneham, and Boston’s North End. Offering highly personalized, home-based coordinated care, Neighborhood PACE allows seniors to maintain independence and thrive in the community, ultimately giving patients and caregivers peace of mind and community connection. The program is the ideal solution for those who want to age with dignity at home as it provides the right combination of medical, social, recreation, rehabilitation, homemaking, and other services. Neighborhood PACE is supported through a PACE program agreement with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, MassHealth, and the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center.

Sanabria holds a masters degree in Healthcare Administration from Boston College and a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Universidad Metropolitana in Caracas.