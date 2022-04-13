Conscomm Determines That Ambrose Park Project Does Not Require Its Oversight

The Revere Conservation Commission held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday evening, April 6, in the City Council Chamber.

Chairman John Shue and commissioner Heather Legere were on hand for the meeting, as well as the two new members of the commission, Nicholas Rudolph (left) and Brian Averback, who were introduced to the public at their first meeting.

The items on the agenda taken up by the commission were as follows:

— Request for Determination of Applicability from the City of Revere for Ambrose Park:

The City of Revere has received a grant to rehabilitate Ambrose Park. The project involves maintenance, repair, and replacement of existing facilities and equipment and will not remove, fill, dredge, or alter that area:

Elle Baker, the Open Space and Environmental Planner with the city’s Planning Dept., explained the scope of the project to the commission. She informed them that there will be no removal of fill or dredging of the property, though the footprint of the park will be expanded and there will be additional green space.

The commissioners expressed their support for the project.

“I walked it yesterday and it will be pretty nice when it’s all done,” said Shue.

The question before the commission was whether the project even comes within the purview of the commission. In response to a question from Rudolph, one of the two new commissioners, about possible future changes to the scope of the project, Shue explained that if there are changes to the project as it progresses, then the city will have to file a new plan and come back before the commission for approval.

The commissioners then voted 4-0 that the project as presented does not come within the scope of the commission’s authority and can go forward in its present form without the need for the city to file a Notice of Intent.

— Enforcement Action Update ‚Äì 8 & 10 Marshview Terrace:

Shue informed the new members of the history of the issue, which entailed an expansion by the homeowners of their backyards that infringed on the adjacent Rumney Marsh wetlands. Shue explained that the owners, once they were made aware of their violation of their Wetlands Protection Act, have been in full compliance with the commission’s requests for remediation.

“When they are done, there actually will be an improvement to the marshland and it will be in better condition than it is now,” said Shue.

After a discussion by Shue of some housekeeping matters, the commission voted to adjourn.