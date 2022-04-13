License Commission Opens Food Truck Applications

In June of 2020, the City of Revere approved an ordinance to allow the operation of mobile food vendors within the city limits. Historically, mobile food vendor operation in the City of Revere was restricted to temporary special events in specific areas of the city. Building on the success of these events, the City is committed to leveraging the mobile food vendor business model, particularly its low start-up costs, to provide an entrepreneurial opportunity to individuals with limited economic resources while simultaneously diversifying the food offerings within the city. The Mobile Food Vendor Program is to be overseen by Maggie Haney, Administrative Assistant in the Office of the License Commission.

“I’m excited to have a full season of mobile food vending this year,” said Maggie Haney, the City’s License Administrator. “I’m hoping for a mostly sunny spring and summer, with a variety of mobile food options brightening up our beach and neighborhoods. The food truck program in the City has greatly expanded since 2020 and I’m looking forward to growing it even further.”

The License Commission opened applications for the 2022 food truck season and applications are accepted until the end of April. Vendors wishing to park their food trucks in the City of Revere must:

1. Apply for a 2022 License at www.revere.org/permitting. Under “Health Licensing,” click “Apply for a license now,” log into your account, and under the dropdown choose “Mobile Food Cart License.”

2. After applying for a license, vendors must also enter the Revere License Commission’s equitable lottery system to allocate the specified rotation of times and locations for the food truck.

3. If approved by the Revere License Commission for a Revere Beach location, the operator must also apply for a DCR Short Term Commercial Permit application here: https://www.mass.gov/service-details/short-term-commercial-permits – please note that mobile food vendor operators will be responsible for paying DCR directly with credit or debit card only.

Mobile food vendor permits for Revere Beach do not allow vendors to operate during events on Revere Beach such as the International Sand Sculpting Festival. On those occasions, mobile food vendors are not permitted to operate on the beach unless they have acquired a separate permit for the festival or other event.

The application period will run from April 4, 2022 through April 29, 2022. Vending locations and times will be assigned the first week of May and permits with times and locations will be mailed out immediately thereafter. The License Commission will make every effort to accommodate vendor preferences, but they cannot guarantee that all selected times and locations will be assigned as requested. Those with questions about the application process are encouraged to reach out to the License Commission. Click here to send an email or call 781-286-8165 to speak to someone directly. Please visit www.revere.org/foodtrucks to learn more and find the application process.