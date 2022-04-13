Council Looks to Develop Biosafety Level Regulations for Proposed Life Science Building

The City Council referred to the Legislative Af-fairs Subcommittee a motion to develop bi-osafety level regulations for the City of Revere.

The motion spotlights the fact that The HYM Investment Group plans to construct a a life science building with research laboratories at the 161-acre Suffolk Downs property.

Council President Gerry Visconti and Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna co-sponsored the motion.

“I think before we let this [project] get ahead of us, it would make sense that we collaborate with the Board of Health, Dr. [Nathalee] Kong, as well as City Solicitor Paul Capizzi, and the Planning Board to work out an ordinance for biosafety levels,” said Visconti.

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky asked that City Planner Frank Stringi be included in the collaborative effort.

McKenna, who did her homework thoroughly as usual, delivered a comprehensive report on the four levels (ranked Nos. 1-4) of biosafety in laboratories.

Revere resident Wayne Rose asked the City Council a direct question, “What kind of labor-atory is going there [on the Suffolk Downs site)?”

Rose then added, “No one has a clue of what’s going there actually. Will animals be tested in this building?

Responded Visconti, “Mr. Rose, that’s a good question. I can’t answer that because I don’t have the specifics, which we are looking for as well. Once we do have that, I’m sure Mr. O’Brien [managing director of HYM] will come before us and discuss that as well.”

“We’re trying to start the process and have a voice,” said McKenna, adding that the City of Revere cannot be blindsided at it was when DCR installed parking meters on Revere Beach Boulevard. “We were clueless [about the me-ters] and that’s the truth,” offered McKenna.

Revere resident Gina Castiello said, “We the residents would like to know what is going there. Could you elaborate? She [McKenna] read a whole bunch of pathogens and diseases that most people wouldn’t understand. Could you give us any kind of an explanation?”

Visconti reiterated his point that the issue in “the beginning stages” and it is beneficial to be proactive on the safety regulations.