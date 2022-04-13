America Is Still the Land of the Free

One of the things that we take for granted as Americans is our freedom to worship — or not to worship — as we see fit.

What brings this thought to mind is the plethora of religious-oriented observances that are occurring this month: the Muslim holy month of Ramadan has been ongoing since April 2; the week-long Jewish celebration of Passover begins this Friday; Easter Sunday, preceded by Good Friday, for Catholics and Protestant denominations is this Sunday; and the Orthodox Christian observance of Easter is set for next Sunday.

In addition, the Cambodian community will be celebrating the Cambodian New Year for three days this week from April 14-16.

This confluence of religious holidays serves as a reminder to all of us that the concept of freedom of religion began — and still exists — in America.

We wish to take this opportunity to wish our readers of all religious preferences a happy and healthy holiday season.