News Action Towing Represents Revere in Polar Plunge by Journal Staff • April 6, 2022 • 0 Comments The Action Team, in honor of Victor Zaccaria Cushing, led by Action Companies Chief of Operations Michael Zaccaria, participated in the Revere Polar Plunge 2022 at Revere Beach, helping to raise funds for Special Olympics Massachusetts. Shown above, Natalia and Michael Zaccaria, Dylan Morabito, Connor McCarthy, Mikey Zaccaria, Liam McCarthy, Kyle Norton, Josh Yandoli, Kneeling Dan Rose and MacDougall.