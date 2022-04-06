Beachmont Teacher Cerasale-Messina Nominated for Stem ‘Teach of the Year’ Award

Representatives from the New England Patriots came to the Beachmont Elementary School Monday to announce that technology teacher Katie Cerasale-Messina has been nominated for the Massachusetts STEM Teacher of the Year Award.

Beachmont Principal Chris Freisen and Assistant Principal Janelle Kruszewski personally welcomed the Patriots to the school for the surprise announcement. Cerasale-Messina is one of five nominees for the award that will be presented during a ceremony at Gillette Stadium.

From left, Beachmont Principal Chris Freisen; Moriah Illsley

of the Hall of Fame; Beachmont STEM teacher Katie Cerasale- Messina; Cindy Squire of the Hall of Fame; Assistant Beachmont Principal Janelle Kruszewski and Stacey Mulligan of Revere Public Schools.

Freisen praised Cerasale-Messina on her nomination for the prestigious, statewide award.

“Katie is a fantastic educator, and we are so grateful to have her working with our students every single day,” said Freisen. “She thinks outside the box. She puts students first. I wish her all the best in terms of the next round and potentially being the Massachusetts STEM Teacher of the Year.”

“She’s certainly No. 1 to us,” added Kruszewski.