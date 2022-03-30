Council Sends Motion on Council Chamber Portrait Candidates to Legislative Affairs

Ward 5 Councillor Al Fiore seemed to have what he called a “well-intended” idea to honor history-making, female city councillors with the hanging of their self-portraits in the City Council Chambers.

Fiore wanted to bestow that honor upon the first women elected to the City Council, Ward 1 Councillor Rita Singer (1975), Ward 3 Councillor Vera Curcio (1975), and Councillor Linda Santos Rosa (1987).

But as the names of other councillors emerged for the portrait-honor as well as Revere’s incomparable City Clerk Ashley Melnik, and the discussion rolled on, Councillor Fiore suggested that the motion be referred to the Legislative Affairs Subcommittee and Council President Gerry Visconti acted favorably on his request.

Fiore said his idea coincided with National Women’s History Month.

“I think we should raise the photos of these fine women [on to walls of the Council Chambers],” said Fiore.

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novosesky felt that Denise Salemi (Ward 6) and Cathy Penn (Ward 2 and the first female City Council president) were deserving of having their portraits placed on the walls of the Council Chamber.

Councillor-at-Large Marc Silvestri asked that former Councillor-at-Large Jessica Giannino be considered for the honor in the category of “youngest female elected councillor in the City of Revere.” Giannino, who served commendably as councillor-at-large and topped the ticket in several elections, is now a state representative for Revere, Saugus, and Chelsea.

Councillor-at-Large Steven Morabito felt the honor should go to the first female councillors elected in each ward.

Ward 6 Councillor Richard Serino suggested that Ashley Melnik should be honored as the first female city clerk in the city’s history.

After initially asking for a vote on his motion, Fiore relented to the suggestions of his colleagues and asked that the matter be referred to the Legislative Affairs Subcommittee. Everyone seemed to get the picture for the reason for Fiore’s change of heart