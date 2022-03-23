News Briefs

Lane Closures on Tobin Bridge Route 1 NB (Lower Deck)

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing lane closures on the Tobin Bridge (Route 1 northbound) in Boston and Chelsea. These closures are necessary to support structural repairs for the Tobin Bridge. Daytime closures will occur Monday through Friday, from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. starting on Monday, April 4. Two lanes of traffic will remain open at all times during these daytime single lane closures.

The work under this contract consists of the structural repairs to the Tobin Bridge carrying Route 1 northbound and southbound. The rehabilitation work consists of substructure repairs and safety walk rehabilitation. Initial work will consist of installation of shielding/platforms on the underside of the bridge to support the concrete substructure repairs.

Any questions or public comments should be directed to Daniel Fielding, Government and Public Affairs Liaison, at [email protected]

Joseph Mottolo VFW Post to Raise Funds to Support St. Jude Children’s Hospital

The Revere Joseph L. Mottolo VFW Post #4525 strives to raise money for charities. In 2021, our primary charity was a local one, the Chelsea Soldiers Home. This year, we are working to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Our major fundraising event for this charity is going to be a Retro night held at the Mottolo Post/Casa Lucia in Revere, MA on May 7, 2022. The event will be a 70’s and 80’s themed glow party in one hall, and live music in the second hall.

To make this fundraiser a success for St. Jude’s, we are asking for donations from our neighbor businesses. We would be very grateful for your support of this fundraising endeavor. Any donation you can give would be appreciated – cash, food, gift card for raffles. We are working to ensure all the monies raised goes directly to St. Jude’s. To that end, the halls, decorations, time by people and food will be donated to ensure all the money raised goes directly to the children in need.

Floor and Decor in Saugus has also signed on to be a major sponsor.

Please join them in supporting the kids of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by donating to my fundraiser. Your support would mean so much to me and will change the lives of kids and their families.

SJC Issues Order Relaxing Mask Mandate in State Courthouses

The Supreme Judicial Court (SJC) issued a new order on Monday regarding access to Massachusetts state courthouses, which relaxes the requirements with respect to the wearing of masks, effective March 23, 2022.

The order continues to encourage the wearing of masks inside courthouses to protect against the transmission of COVID-19, especially by those who are at increased risk for severe disease or are not up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations. Masks are no longer required, however, except under certain identified circumstances.

The order also continues to prohibit entry into courthouses by persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the previous 5 days, have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, are not up to date on vaccinations and have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 within the last 5 days, are awaiting test results after experiencing symptoms, or should be in isolation or quarantine.

Bike to the Sea Hosts Annual April Fools’ Bike Ride Takes

Bike to the Sea’s first ride of the year will be held on April 2, starting along the car-free Northern Strand Community Trail at Bent Water Brewing, 180 Commercial Street, in Lynn.

The April Fools’ ride is open to everyone and will start along the newest stretch of the trail before going on the bike lanes on Western Avenue, South Common Street, Market Street, and Broad Street. The 15-mile ride will also include a stretch on the East Coast Greenway in Swampscott before heading back to Lynn.

The ride is rated “easy/intermediate” and will include off-road paved and unpaved trails, as well as on-road bike lanes.

Parking is available in the lot behind the brewery or on Alley Street.

All are welcome to join the ride for free, but everyone riding must fill out a waiver at least once every year. And if you don’t have a Bike to the Sea Membership then you may only join one ride organized by Bike to the Sea per year. Basic memberships cost $25/year and are available here.

If you’re interesting in participating in this ride, please RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/BTSAprilride.

For more info, contact Pete Sutton at [email protected]