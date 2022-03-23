Amanda Portillo, Lauren Maloney Launch Bizzy Women Social

Amanda Schepici-Portillo and Lauren Maloney certainly mean business for women.

The two Revere-based businesswomen have launched BIZZY Women Social “to inspire, empower, and connect like-minded female entrepreneurs and professionals who reside in and around Boston.”

The debut members-only social event – BIZZY Hive Meeting – is set for Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m. at Mission on the Beach, Ocean Avenue.

“Bizzy Women Social is a one-of-a-kind exclusive, social networking club for female entrepreneurs and professionals who want to expand their network and promote themselves but do so in a really fun way,” said Portillo. “Our core value in authenticity, meaning that we want women to come together in authentic way and just be their full selves.”

Maloney, a member of the Revere High School Class of 2004 and a three-time state cheerleading champion and a national champion, has been friends with Portillo since elementary school.

Maloney formerly owned Vamped, a clothing boutique, on Route 1, Saugus, for seven years before closing in 2017.

“That’s where I started my entrepreneurial journey and I had a great experience and met a lot of people,” said Maloney. “As Amanda was running her businesses, she reached out to me with this concept and vision (for BIZZY). She presented the idea to me to come on board as the creative director and build the brand. And it has transpired from there.”

Portillo, who is also the Executive Director of the Revere Chamber of Commerce, said BIZZY will primarilyhold members-only events but at times will offer events open to the public.

“The Hive meetings are members-only, fun, networking get-togethers,” said Portillo. “One of our members will be holding a mixology class. Not only are we providing a cool experience to our guests, but she gets to showcase her brand in her business. We’ll be having a dinner party and wine-tasting event in mid-April and our monthly Hive meeting will be a brunch at Dryft.”

Twenty-three businesswomen have joined BIZZY to-date, with the hope to grow membership into the hundreds.

What makes BIZZY different than some other female networking organizations?

Said Portillo, “I have been in the entrepreneurial scene for the past four years and I’ve joined different networking organizations for women, and I felt there were two big things missing for me. There was the authenticity piece – everything felt structured, and you couldn’t be your whole self, and the events weren’t super fun. I just feel when people can be themselves and have conversations that go beyond business, you get to know on a humanistic level and that’s going to open up doors. That’s where real meaningful relationships form.”

Maloney said BIZZY plens to hold events at small restaurants and businesses. The pre-launch event was held at Pazza on Porter, East Boston.

“We’re here to support each other and bring up the small guy,” said Maloney. “We’re trying to build a an experience completely different from anything that exists right now.”

To learn more about BIZZY Women Social, visit bizzywomensocial.com