Arrigo, Veterans Services Will Host Breakfast on Vietnam Veterans Day

Mayor Brian Arrigo and the City of Revere Veterans Service Office under the direction of U.S. Army veteran Marc Silvestri will host a Vietnam Veterans Day Breakfast March 29 at 9 a.m. at the VFW Mottolo Post, 61 Lucia Ave.

The event marks the fifth annual observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day that recognizes U.S. military veterans who served in the Vietnam War.

Donald Boudreau, a member of the Veterans Service Office staff, expects a large turnout at the breakfast.

“All veterans are welcomed to join us at the breakfast,” said Boudreau. “I think it’s a good thing to do. We appreciate our veterans’ service to the country.”

Councillor-at-Large Ira Novoselsky, past National Commander of the Jewish War Veterans, will attend the breakfast.

“I’m looking forward to being at the breakfast,” said Novoselsky. “I’m pleased that Marc had made this an annual event. It’s good to get our veterans together periodically.”

State Reps. Jessica Giannino and Jeffrey Turco, and State Sen. Lydia Edwards and local officials have received invitations to the breakfast

“I am honored to join Mayor Arrigo and our VA Director Marc Silvestri at this breakfast to honor our Vietnam veterans,” said Representative Giannino (D-Revere). “I once read that ‘our Vietnam Veterans have taught us that no matter what our positions may be on policy, as Americans and patriots, we must support all of our soldiers with our thoughts and our prayers.’”