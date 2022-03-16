Local Restaurants Set to Welcome Guests for Celebration of St. Patrick’s Day

Saint Patrick’s Day, the Feast of Saint Patrick, is being celebrated in a big way at Revere dining establishments.

DeMaino’s Restaurant, Companion’s Restaurant, and Murray’s Tavern are among the local restaurants that are rolling out the green carpet in honor of the festive Irish celebration.

Interestingly Lenny DeMaino of DeMaino’s and Robert St. Jean of Companion’s represent two of the longest-running family-owned restaurants owners in the city while John Murray of Murray’s Tavern at 118 Broadway will be holding his first St. Patrick’s Day celebration after taking ownership of the tavern two years ago – four weeks before the pandemic hit the region.

“We have not celebrated St. Patrick’s yet at Murray’s Tavern,” said Murray. “This is our first St. Patrick’s Day celebration and we’re going to be ready.”

The entrance to Murray’s Tavern has been exquisitely decorated, with “Meet Me at Murray’s” and symbols of the Irish heritage adorning the windows.

“The restaurant’s been decorated, and everybody is in a festive mood,” said Murray. “We’re getting the corned beef and cabbage ready, the Shepherd’s Pie, Guinness beef stew – and we’ve got some beautiful drinks, Proper Twelve and Jameson (Irish whiskey). We’re looking forward to a great evening.”

Murray’s Tavern will feature Irish music tonight (Wednesday) and the St. Patrick’s Day celebration will go through the weekend.

DeMaino’s, with Lenny DeMaino on hand, welcomed in a large crowd Sunday for State Rep. Jessica Giannino’s breakfast fundraiser Sunday with two popular mayors, Revere’s Brian Arrigo and Salem’s Kim Driscoll, among the dignitaries enjoying breakfast fare.

Lenny DeMaino has now turned his attention to St. Patrick’s Day. The restaurant began serving corned beef and cabbage dinners Tuesday in advance of the March 17 celebration. “We have corned beef and cabbage all week and we’re looking forward to having a good time on St. Patrick’s Day and through the weekend,” said DeMaino. “There will be music as well.”

Robert St. Jean recalled that two years ago he had just returned from Daytona Bike Week and was preparing corned beef dinners for the St. Patrick’s Day celebration at Companion’s. But the pandemic forced its cancelation.

“And last year we were limited to takeout dinners,” said St. Jean.

At noon and continuing until 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, Companion’s will be serving corned beef dinners that will include cabbage, boiled potatoes, turnips, carrots, and traditional Irish soda bread. Guests will be treated to a selection of Irish songs.

St. Jean has presided over Companion’s at the corner of Broadway and Mountain Avenue for 22 years, with the previous owner (the DeAngelis family) operating the restaurant for 10 years.