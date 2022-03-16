Revere Lifts Public Indoor Mask Order

Following guidance issued by Revere’s Department of Public Health, Mayor Arrigo has announced that the City’s indoor masking mandate is lifted, as of March 14. Since February 21st, the City of Revere has seen low transmission rates and a decrease in daily positivity rate to 3.2%.

Beginning Monday, March 14, 2022, masks will no longer be required in indoor public spaces, such as Revere City Hall and the Revere Public Library. The mask requirement will be lifted in all City buildings and masks are optional for both visitors and employees. Individual businesses may still choose to require masking.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have always relied on our public health team to guide us in the right direction to keep our residents safe,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “We believe this is the appropriate next step for our city and for our schools.”

“The past two years have been quite challenging on our community, and I hope the lifting of the mask mandate in our schools and our public buildings is the proverbial end of the tunnel” said Council President Gerry Visconti. “I want to commend our residents, business owners, healthcare workers, first responders, as well as our city’s leadership for working together to get us to this point. There is more work to be done and we need to remain vigilant, but I am pleased with the progress we are making. Here’s to hoping that the worst is behind us.”

The Revere School Committee also amended the face-covering policy for Revere Public Schools. As of March 14, 2022, face coverings will be optional in school buildings. The exceptions to this policy, where school students and staff would be required to wear a face covering, are:

• Any person that is returning from a positive Covid-19 diagnosis after day 5 is required to wear a face covering (mask) for days 6-10

• Any person visiting school health offices (nurse’s office)

“I want to thank all our residents and city staff for doing their part and wearing their masks throughout the pandemic and for getting vaccinated,” said Dr. Nathalee Kong, Revere’s Chief of Health and Human Services. “Because of these preventive measures, we are seeing a downturn in cases. I hope this is the beginning of a new normal where we learn to live with the virus while still respective the science that will continue to guide us towards a healthier future.”

Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe said, “For the last two years, Revere has been in the center of the devastation created by the COVID-19 pandemic. With more date, vaccinations, and natural immunity, I am happy to see the smiling faces of our friends, family neighbors, and loved ones. Let’s start living again.”

While masks are no longer mandated in certain indoor settings, you may choose to wear a mask or respirator that offers greater protection in certain situations, such as when you are with people at higher risk for severe illness, or if you are at higher risk for severe illness.