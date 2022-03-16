Women’s History Month: Celebrating With Profiles on Local Women: Sydney Ciano, 2021 RHS Valedictorian, Publishes a Book of Her Poems

Sydney Ciano is catching the literary scene by storm with the publishing of her first book, “To Saturn,” a compilation of her poems that is available for purchase online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

Ciano, whose pen name is Sydney Elise, is a first-year student at UMass Amherst following a sterling academic career at Revere High School where she was the Class of 2021 valedictorian and earned the title of poet laureate after being selected by a panel of judges in a writing contest.

Sydney Ciano.

An English major, Ciano, 18, has continued her academic excellence as a Dean’s List student for the first semester.

“This is my first book, and my poems are about love and friendship, mostly, and most of them were written when I was in high school, so it’s a collection over the four years I attended Revere High,” said Ciano.

Ciano enjoyed her four years at the high school.

“Revere High was a very good experience,” said Ciano. “I feel like I made the most of my time, especially where I really got into poetry and started the Poetry Out Loud Club when I was a freshman. I had a very positive experience with that club.”

Ciano said she was inspired “to write and take writing seriously” by her eighth-grade English teacher, Mr. [Edmund] Nazzaro.

“In high school, Ms. [Sara] Colum was the director of the Poetry Out Loud Club, and she was very helpful to me,” said Ciano.

What is the significance of the book’s “Saturn” title?

“Saturn in astrology is ruled by Capricorn, and a main chunk of this book is about a certain Capricorn person,” explained Sydney. “So that’s why I used Saturn.”

Dr. Kelly Lauds Former RHS Student

Dr. Dianne Kelly, superintendent of Revere schools, said the school district was proud of Ciano’s success with her first book.

Sydney has always been an amazing student and I’m not surprised at all by her early success,” said Dr. Kelly. “I’m sure this is the first of many writings we will enjoy from Sydney. Not only her teachers, but also her parents and family are to be credited with fostering in her the kind of independent thought and creativity required to produce a book of poetry. And most of all, Sydney has to credit her own hard work and intellect. We are very proud of her.”

Ciano also prospered in Revere High’s excellent internship program which allows students to work during the school day in a field that they may be considering upon their graduation. Ciano was an intern for the Revere Journal where she wrote stories for the newspaper.

Ciano attended the Whelan Elementary School and Susan B. Anthony Middle School before entering ninth grade at Revere High.

Sydney is the daughter of Anthony Ciano, an airplane mechanic, and Corinne Ciano, a kindergarten teacher at the Hill School, Revere.

“My parents have been very supportive of my writing endeavors,” said Sydney.

Also supportive has been her sister, Ally Ciano, who did the design for the book. Ally is a graphic design major at Endicott College where she will graduate in May.

Sydney is also a talented dancer, having studied dance and assisted at Nicole Zervas Dance Academy in Revere. She was the choreographer for the drama club at the Hill School.

But it’s the book publishing world that is capturing Sydney’s attention at this point and she has begun working on a second book.

“My goal is within the next two-and-half-year to have my second book published,” related Sydney.