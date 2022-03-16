Council Proclaims Week of March 13 Jewish War Veterans Week

At the City Council meeting on Monday night, Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky put forward a resolution to honor and recognize Jewish war veterans in Revere. The following is the text of the resolution.

Proclamation

Whereas, the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America (JWV) was established on March 15th, 1896 by Jewish

Civil War Veterans and now enjoys membership ranging from World War II through all current conflicts and active-duty personnel; and

Whereas, the Jewish War Veterans is the oldest continuously active veterans’ organization in the United States; and

Whereas, the Jewish War Veterans was chartered by Congress on August 21, 1984 under Public Law 98-391, as a patriotic, war-time veteran’s organization; and

Whereas, records of Jewish Soldiers fought bravely and died heroically in every war and conflict in which this nation has participated; and

Whereas, the Jewish War Veterans promotes the welfare and special need of all veterans, fostering Americanism and patriotism, combating anti-semitism, encourages the doctrine of universal liberty, equal rights and full justice to all races and genders, and

Whereas the Jewish War Veterans are celebrating their 126th Anniversary, on March 15, 2022; and

Whereas, today, we honor those of the Jewish faith who have served in wars of the United states of American and humbly risked their lives to protect us all.

Now, Therefore, we, the members of the Revere City Council of the City of Revere do hereby proclaim the week of March 13, 2022 to March 19, 2022, as:

Jewish War Veterans Week in the City of Revere to honor the Jewish War Veterans in Revere and the Revere Jewish War Veterans in the PrinceStrauss/Groman Post 161 established in 1937 and recommend that the Citizens of Revere give their support and good wishes to this worthy organization. Given in the Legislative Chamber in Revere, this fourteenth day of March in the year of our Lord two thousand and twenty-two and the of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-fifth.