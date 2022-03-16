Council Observes Moment of Silence for Mrs. Donna Sherman

Ward 6 Councillor Richard Serino led the City Council in a moment of silent tribute for Revere resident Donna Sherman, who passed away on March 1, 2022.

“Donna Sherman was the Cubmaster of Cub Scout Pack 15 at St. Mary’s Church and St. Anthony’s Church and then at the American Legion,” said Serino. “She was the beloved wife of Jim Sherman and the mom of Jimmy Sherman.

“What made Donna so special, in addition to being a nurse and just being a compassionate woman – she was the Cubmaster even after her son aged out of Cub Scouts. She remained so the kids of Revere could have a Cub Scout pack until another family was able to take over years later,” Serino told the Council.

Mrs. Sherman served as Cubmaster for close to 20 years. “She was such a force in our community for our youth,” said Serino.