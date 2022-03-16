Congratulations to Our Revere High Student-Athletes

With the winter sports season recently having concluded, we’d like to offer our congratulations to the outstanding performances achieved by our Revere High athletes and their coaches.

The boys and girls indoor track and field teams both won the Greater Boston League championship meets; the boys and girls basketball teams both qualified for the state tournament, with the boys winning a tourney game for the first time in a generation and the girls compiling a superb 11-3 record in the Greater Boston League; and the RHS swim team compiled a sterling 7-3 record and earning many individual championships at the GBL Meet.

This was a trying season for our student-athletes. The GBL shut down athletic competition for a week in January and restricted attendance at games until the final week of the year because of the winter surge of the COVID pandemic

But despite the obstacles, our Patriots and their coaches persevered and excelled. We know we join with all of our fellow residents both in congratulating our student-athletes upon their success and in thanking them for being a source of pride both for their school and our city