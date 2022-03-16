Council Approved 3 P.M. Time for Residents’ Early Trash Cart Placement

The City Council unanimously approved an ordinance amending the time requirements for the placement of trash for curbside collection.

The new time that “trash carts and containers authorized for curbside curbside collection shall be placed for curbside collection is no earlier than 3 p.m. on the day before scheduled collection.”

The 3 p.m. time will be in effect year-round. In the past, the time differed by one hour during the months of April through October and November through March, but the Council felt it would serve residents better to have the uniform 3 p.m. time frame for all 12 months of the year.

The Council had considered a 4 p.m. placement for trash carts and containers, but the Council favored Councillor Steven Morabito’s amendment for 3 p.m.

“Revere is a working-class community and there are a lot of people who go into work around 4 p.m. and this new ordinance helps them out by pushing it ahead one hour earlier,” said Morabito.