News Briefs

FEMA Awards Nearly $23.4 Million to MBTA

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending almost $23.4 million to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) for the additional costs of operating safely during the pandemic.

The MBTA will recive a total of $23,379,695 in federal funding through FEMA’s Public Assistance grant program to reimburse some of the costs associated with keeping public transportation services operating safely between March and June 2020.

Those measures included:

• Purchasing and distributing personal protective equipment (PPE) to staff;

• Overtime costs for employees;

• Buying disinfecting supplies;

• Dissemination of essential public health and safety information as barriers, signs, safety yellow paint & barricade tape; and

• Providing testing equipment for staff and the public such as privacy screens, thermal cameras, and thermometers.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist the MBTA with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Keeping public transportation operating during this time period was critical to allow emergency workers, medical personnel, and others to continue getting to work.”

FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an essential source of funding for states and communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.

So far, FEMA has provided nearly $867 million in Public Assistance grants to Massachusetts to reimburse the commonwealth for pandemic-related expenses.

Additional information about FEMA’s Public Assistance program is available at https://www.fema.gov/public-assistance-local-state-tribal-and-non-profit. To learn more about the COVID-19 response in Massachusetts, please visit https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4496

Baker Signs Order to Review Contracts, Agreements With Russia

Governor Charlie Baker signed Executive Order 597, which directs all executive branch agencies to review and terminate any contracts with any Russian state-owned company. The executive order also directs agencies to review any partnership, affiliation, or exchange with any Russian state-owned company, Russian government controlled entity, or Russian governmental body.

“With this order, we hope to build on the sanctions the federal government has already placed on Russia for their unjustified attack on Ukraine,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “The Commonwealth of Massachusetts condemns the actions of Russia and stands firmly with the free and democratic nation of Ukraine.”

“The Commonwealth will continue to offer its support Ukraine and stand with them in the face of Russian aggression,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “My thoughts are with all the Ukrainian people during this horrific time.”

The Governor’s executive order encourages independent agencies and authorities, public education institutions, and other constitutional offices to adopt similar policies.

The order also directs the Office for Refugees and Immigrants to work with the Federal Office of Refugee Resettlement and other stakeholder agencies to support Ukrainian immigrants and refugees fleeing the conflict.

‘One if by Land, Two if by Sea’

On Wednesday, April 13, the Old North Foundation in Boston’s North End will re-enact the famous signal that illuminated the path for the American Revolution. The commemoration celebrates the events of April 18, 1775 when two men hung two lanterns from the steeple of the Old North Church, the city’s oldest surviving church building and one of the most visited historical sites along the Freedom Trail. After passing critical information to the signal holders, Paul Revere began his midnight ride warning rural patriots that the British troops were marching to Lexington and Concord. The act of defiance that inspired a nation to collectively win our independence from Britain is a reminder of the power of active citizenship to create a more perfect union that reflects the promise of liberty and justice for all. This year’s event will be held in-person from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Old North Church & Historic Site, located at 193 Salem Street in Boston, and livestreamed for a virtual audience. The celebration will feature the Middlesex County Volunteers Fife and Drums, a reading of the poem “Paul Revere’s Ride” by Michael J. Bobbitt, Executive Director, Mass Cultural Council, and remarks by the 2022 Third Lantern Award recipient, Michael R. Bloomberg, Founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies and Bloomberg LP and 108th Mayor of New York City. A reception with live music and food will follow. Proceeds from the event will support the Old North Foundation’s virtual and on-site programs, which aim to inspire children and adults alike to consider the ways in which they can build a more just and equitable world. Individual tickets range from $25 to $200 and must be purchased in advance. All attendees must show proof of vaccination and wear masks when indoors. To register, visit: www.oldnorth.com/Lantern2022.