With Masks Becoming Optional in Schools Monday, Baker Keeping Revere Testing Sites Open a Bit Longer

Last month the Revere School Committee amended its face covering policy and assuming that the city’s Covid-19 numbers continue to decline, face masks and face covering will be optional inside Revere school building starting on Monday, March 14.

However, there are exceptions to this policy where school students and staff would be required to wear face coverings.

The first exception is any person that is returning from a positive Covid-19 diagnosis after day five of quarantine will be required to wear a face covering for days 6 through 10.

The second exception is any person on school transportation to and from school or any person visiting Revere School’s health offices will be required to wear a mask.

This week Gov. Charlie Baker announced the state would keep free Covid PCR testing sites open a bit longer in certain areas of the state-including Revere.

While some sites across the state that have seen a significant decline in demand at state sponsored Stop the Spread testing sites will be closed on April 1, testing sites in Revere, which includes Revere High School’s Transformative Healthcare Covid testing site will remain open and free until May 15 unless there’s another surge in cases.

The High School’s drive thru testing site is open Mon through Friday from 4 pm to 8pm and from 7 am to 11 am on Saturdays. There is also a walk up option for Revere residents and students.

As of March 8, Revere’s 14-day Covid positive rate is 3.2 percent while the Massachusetts 7-day average of cases reported is down 96% from its peak in January of this year and overall positivity rate is less than 2%.

PCR testing in Revere will remain free to any Massachusetts resident, with no insurance or ID necessary.

COVID-19 Rapid Antigen at-home tests are now also covered by insurance, as required by the federal government. Health Insurance companies will cover 8 over-the-counter at-home tests per covered individual per month. MassHealth members are included. The federal government has also made at-home rapid tests available to all residents through a web-based platform. These rapid antigen at-home tests can be ordered from https://special.usps.com/testkits.