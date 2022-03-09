Letter to the Editor

A Weak America Destabilizes the Balance of Power

Dear Editor,

A weak America destabilizes the balance of power in the world.

Biden’s blunders with the Afghanistan withdrawal, giving Putin the Pipeline while shutting our Keystone Pipeline, decreasing our energy production making us dependent, and the subsequent inflation has weakened us. We and the European countries buy oil from Russia, thus enriching Russia and it further emboldens Putin! How crazy is that? We forgot the 1994 Budapest Memorandum where Ukraine turned over their nuclear weapons in exchange for a commitment that the US, Britain and Russia would not attack Ukraine!

Ukrainians love freedom, their country, and in their courageous resolve will fight for both. America’s freedom on the other hand is being attacked by political forces: “one-size-fits-all” mandates, open borders, teaching critical race theory and sexual topics to children against parent’s wishes, Media and Big Tech muzzling free speech and labeling it “misinformation” when it doesn’t agree with their narrative, and the increase crime rate due to the disrespect for law and order, to name a few.

In his speech, Biden took no responsibility for the mess he created, placed economic sanctions on Russia that never should have been lifted in the first place, but did not sanction Russian energy exports! Biden spoke of “made in America” but our oil, medicines and medical supplies all come from foreign nations!

Do these policies really support a strong America? Don’t be surprised if China invades Taiwan. Bullies love weakness.

God, help us western nations and the Ukrainians against tyrants!

Lucia Hunter