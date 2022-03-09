Revere High’s Bettero Named GBL Most Valuable Player

Carolina Bettero, a senior on the Revere High School girls basketball team, was selected the Greater Boston League’s Most Valuable Player in a vote of the league’s coaches.

Bettero was the Patriots’ leading scorer this season as Revere finished with an 11-3 record in the league and qualified for the MIAA State Tournament.

Chris Porrazzo, head coach of the Revere High girls basketball team, was selected Greater Boston League Coach of the Year by his colleagues.

Two Revere players, senior Skyla DeSimone and junior Elaysia Lung, were selected to the GBL All-Star Team.

Two Players Selected to GBL Boys Basketball All-Star Team

Senior Jack D’Ambrosio and sophomore Domenic Boudreau were selected to the Greater Boston League Boys Basketball All-Star Team in a vote by the league’s coaches.

Both players had excellent seasons for Revere, who under the direction of head coach David Leary, finished 8-6 in the GBL and qualified for the MIAA Tournament.

Revere won its first playoff game over Springfield Science and Technology High before falling to Scituate High School.