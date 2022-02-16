Local Brothers Face Off

By Melissa Moore-Randall

When they each turned 4 years old, Revere brothers Cooper and Chase Branzell laced up their skates beginning their youth hockey careers.

Their parents, Jamie and Nicole, have been fixtures at hockey rinks as the boys played with a variety of teams and programs including Everett/Revere Youth Hockey now known as the East Coast Junior Patriots, the Greater Boston Vipers, Northshore Shamrocks, and North Shore Stingrays. Mom and Dad often split their time when the boys played on different teams, different times, and different places.

However, when Chase started playing this season as a freshman defenseman of the Everett/Revere/Malden/Mystic Valley team, he squared off against older brother, Cooper, who is a junior goalie at the Northeast Metro Tech High School, making for a family rivalry.

Throughout the years, Chase and Cooper have had some wonderful memories playing together within the various programs. One of the highlights both boys enjoyed was the Canadian Exchange Program. “One of my best childhood memories from Revere Youth Hockey was the Canadian Exchange. Traveling was so fun, meeting new childhood friends, and of course playing hockey,” said Chase.

They both give credit to their Dad for helping pave their hockey careers. Cooper said, “My father has been my coach my whole life and has done everything to make me a better person and hockey player.” The younger Branzell praised his youth hockey coaches as well. “I’ve had mostly the same coaches during youth hockey, my dad, Jamie Branzell, Carl Svendsen, and Keith Correia. They were coaches of mine for most of my youth hockey life and were great motivators and great coaches.”

Former youth hockey and baseball coach Carl Svendsen also had plenty of praise for Chase and Cooper. “Cooper always worked hard on his craft as a goalie. Playing goalie on a team comes with its unique challenges as most of the work and effort required to succeed stems from taking shots from your own teammates in practices. Cooper always wears his competitive spirit on his sleeve and one person he did not want scoring on him in practice was his younger brother. Chase, being the classic younger brother, was always playing and competing alongside kids who were three or four years above his age bracket. Having the same competitive hockey spirit instilled upon him by his dad and Coach Jamie, he was not going to let his age stop him from trying. This combined competitive drive by both boys made for some interesting practices, on ice celebrations, acts of frustrations and post locker room exchanges where their teammates were always ready to throw a little fuel on the fire. Watching these boys grow up and form a brotherly bond has been a pleasure. When they are not playing against each other, they are each other’s biggest supporters. They’ve both grown to become respectful young men who love the game of hockey.It has been a pleasure to coach them both on the ice and on the baseball field where they have teamed up as well.”

Another former coach, Keith Correia, also reflected on the brothers and his experience coaching them. “Cooper and Chase are maybe two of the most competitive athletes I have seen in my life. The passion, pride and dedication to the sport of hockey is enormous. Two words that come to mind when thinking about them are adversity and resilience. They both have embraced their paths and conquered any obstacles in front of them. I have had the privilege to coach and watch Coop and Chase since their Learn to Skate days. They get their passion and love for the sport from their dad, Jamie. Jamie and I played Revere Youth Hockey from Mites all the way up to playing together at RHS. It’s awesome seeing our kids follow in our footsteps. Unfortunately, or maybe even fortunately, Coop and Chase are on different high school teams. I think this pulls out more of their competitiveness and even possibility helps them grow more individually. Chase is having an unbelievable freshman year as a stallworth top blueliner for the Revere/Everett team. Cooper has been lights out in net for the Northeast Vocational School team whenever his number is called to play. Whatever the future holds for Coop and Chase is bright and enjoyable to watch. These two have grown and matured into amazing young adults on and off the ice. Hats off to parents Jamie and Nicole.”

President of the East Coast Junior Patriots Youth Hockey Program, Joe DeSantis, spoke highly for the brothers and their parents. “They are two very dedicated and hard working young men. They are terrific team leaders on their respective teams. Jamie and Nicole are great role models for their sons.”

The brothers noted that playing for opposing high schools has been exciting. Chase said, “It’s great playing against my brother Cooper. It’s exciting and makes great memories to remember when we are older.” While Cooper added, “It’s definitely exciting and gets a little rivalry going in the house.”

Both boys agree that the rivalry makes for nervous and excited parents as well. Cooper shared, “They definitely get very nervous, maybe a little excited, but mostly nervous.” While Chase added,”Our parents handle it well. It is nerve wracking for them because they want the best for both of us. But other than that they handle it great.”

Chase and Cooper hope to continue their hockey careers after high school. Cooper said, “It’s definitely a hope. It’s been one of my dreams. If it doesn’t happen I know hockey will always be a part of my life. The younger Branzell echoed his brother, “I do hope to continue playing after high school. That’s been my dream since I started playing hockey, and it would be great to play further than highschool.”

For now they will sit back and watch the rivalry unfold for the next year as Cooper enters his senior year at Northeast and Chase will be a sophomore at Revere High School.