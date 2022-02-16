Obituaries 02-16-2022

Richard A. Baillie

Mass. Highway Department Supervisor

November 24, 1968 – February 7, 2022

Richard A. Baillie of Derry, NH, formerly of Revere, died on February 7 at the age of 53.

Richard was a supervisor for the Massachusetts State Highway Department.

Born in Malden on November 24, 1968 to David Baillie and Arijana (Holjvo) of Revere, he was the cherished father of Rachel Baillie of Medford and Rebecca Baillie of Lynn, dear brother of David Earl Baillie of Lowell and is also survived by his former wife, Shannon Baillie and countless friends and coworkers.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere on Sunday, February 20 from 3 to 7 p.m. followed by a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, donations, can be made in Richard’s name to Dana Farber Cancer Research at danafarber.jimmyfund.org. For guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

John “Jackie” Blake

Graduate of RHS, Class of 1959 and Retiree of the US Govt. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development

John “Jackie” G. Blake, 85, of Revere passed away on February 9, 2022 due to complications of Covid-19.

Jackie was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1955 and Boston College, Class of 1959. Following college John proudly served his country in the United States Navy. After his naval service, he worked for the U.S. Government at the Housing and Urban Development Department. He was a fervid Red Sox fan and for many years he and his brother, Paul were Patriot season ticket holders. Jackie was a member of the Brockton Ski Club and enjoyed playing golf with his friends. Jackie will be greatly missed by his family and those who knew him.

Born in Peabody on February 2, 1937 to the late John C. and Ruth M. (Carlin) Blake, he was the dear brother of Paul Blake and his wife, Roberta of Canton and the late James and Richard Blake; cherished uncle of Paula Doucette of Portland, ME, Susan Lazarus of Nantucket and John Blake and his wife, Kelly of Canton; adored great uncle to Blake Lazarus Roscoe and her husband, Chris of Austin TX, Riley Blake, Colin Blake and Ethan Doucette.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere and Interment was at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere St, Revere, MA 02151. For guest book, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Roberta Fountain

Graduate of RHS, Class of 1970, Administrative Clerk at Kohl’s in Saugus

A Funeral Mass was celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church in Revere on February 15 for Roberta M. (Russo) Fountain, who died on Wednesday, February 9 at the Melrose – Wakefield Hospital in Melrose surrounded by the loving presence of her family following a long illness. She was 69 years old.

Roberta was a longtime Revere resident, raised and educated in Revere and a proud graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1970.

Roberta married her husband, Henry R. Fountain and remained in Revere where they raised their family. Roberta was always a mother first, she made sure that she took care of her children and gave them a home filled with love. She also worked for a number of years in an administrative for PCF in Revere, a division of the Boston Globe.

She enrolled in Bunker Hill Community College and North Shore Community College and earned a degree in Data Entry. Roberta later went on to work for Kohl’s Department Store in Saugus where she was currently employed for the past 18 years.

Approximately 10 years ago, Roberta and her family relocated to Wakefield, where she was living at the time of her passing. On May 1, 2019, Roberta lost her love, Henry, after 39 years of marriage. She continued to do what she always did best, being a selfless mother and taking care of her family. She was blessed to be a grandmother and great grandmother. Roberta was hit with tragedy by loss of her daughter, Amanda M. Green, who was 39 years old and died on April 3, 2021 from a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. This was certainly devastating to the entire family, but Roberta continued to do her best to be there to support all of her family. Roberta was actively working as her health was declining and still going about her daily routine and scratching her lottery tickets only hoping to win and share her winnings with who else but her family.

Roberta passed peacefully and was welcomed into heaven by the embrace of her loving husband and daughter.

She was the beloved wife of 39 years to the late Henry R. Fountain, devoted and loving mother of Andrea M. Clark of Danvers, J. Henry Fountain and his wife, Kim of Danvers, Justin A. Fountain and his Wife, Stacey of Revere, Neal H. Fountain and his wife, Gina of Danvers, Alec H. Fountain of Wakefield and the late Amanda M. Green and her surviving husband, Joseph of Revere. She was the treasured Nana of Emily Green of Revere, Christopher, Charles and Luke Fountain of Danvers, five other grandchildren and three great grandchildren; dear sister of Elizabeth Visco and her husband, Joseph of Lynnfield and Nancy Lengo of Peabody and her late companion, Kevin J. Heavy. She is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

The staff at Vertuccio and Smith are most honored to have assisted the family in completing funeral arrangements. For

online condolences, please visit www. vertuccioandsmith.com.

Rosemarie Addivinola

Of Everett

Rosemarie (Pepper) Addivinola of Everett died on February 9.

The beloved wife of Anthony Addivinola, she was the loving mother of Joseph Hickey and his wife, June, Ronald Hickey and his girlfriend, Lorena, Sandra Hickey, Pamela and her husband, Orazio De Luca and Samantha Addivinola; sister of Betty Pepper, Frankie and his wife, Michelle Pepper, Warren Pepper and the late Leonard Pepper and his wife, Jackie; grandmother of eight and great grandmother of one. Rosemarie is also survived by a very close friend, Valerie Sheppard and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main Street, Everett at 11 a.m. today, Wednesday February 16 in the funeral home. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Susan DiFiore

Will Be Remembered for Her Generosity, Fun-Loving Spirit and Huge Dimples

Susan “Suzi” DiFiore, a lifelong resident of Revere, passed away on January 27 at the age of 98 1⁄2 years young.

The loving daughter of the late Joseph and Jennie DiFiore, she was preceded in death by all of her siblings including: Nellie Powers, Carl, Christopher (Ruth), Edward (Eleanor), and Herbert (Joanne) and is survived by her sister-in-law, Anna DiFiore and many loving nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends.

Suzi will be remembered for her generosity, fun-loving spirit and her huge dimples.

Family would like to thank all of her caretakers at PACE, PARC at Harbor View, and Eastpointe Rehabilitation and Care Center. A celebration of her life will be planned for later this spring. For guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Randall Lee Gibson IV

Professional Drummer and Electrician Whose Passing Leaves a Huge Hole in Many Lives

Randall Lee Gibson IV of Revere, 58, passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 27.

Randall was born in Cambridge on June 22, 1963, the youngest of four children born to the late Helen Elizabeth Robbins and the late Rev. Randall Lee Gibson III. He grew up in Attleboro and Boston and as a teenager in Boston rock clubs began his lifelong career as a professional drummer, first with 21-645 and The Flies. Randall then recorded several albums and toured nationally with the roots/post-punk band Scruffy the Cat from 1983-1990, and continued working throughout his life as a drummer with several Boston-based bands, Eric Martin and the Illyrians, The Stigmatics, The Real Kids and most recently with Hummingbird Syndicate.

Randall married the love of his life, Lorraine Marcella Savickas on Feb 5, 1994 and they welcomed their cherished daughter, Gabrielle Lee in 1995. Randall worked as a Journeyman Electrician for 26 years and was a proud member of the Local 103 IBEW of Boston. He was known to friends and family alike as a talented chef, a skill he honed as a teenager working at Boston’s HooDoo BBQ. Randall’s passion for life – his humor, talent, storytelling and generosity – he fed everyone who walked through his door – are legend among all who knew him. Randall’s fierce dedication to his family, friends and band mates was his hallmark, and his passing leaves a huge hole in many lives.

Randall is survived by his wife, Lorraine Savickas Gibson and daughter, Gabrielle Lee Gibson, both of Revere; his siblings: Harlan Lee Gibson II (Claudia Gibson) of Wimberley, TX, Karen Gibson of Half Moon Bay, CA, Jenifer Gibson (Graeme Faulkner) of Perth, Australia and Jonathan Gibson (Edgardo Sanabria-Valentin) of Elizabeth, NJ; sister-in-law, Maureen Savickas;brothers-in-law Glenn Savickas and Steven Savickas; mother-in- law Doris Savickas and niece/nephews: Tyler Gibson, Jensen Gibson and Nathaniel Gibson.

Family and friends will honor Randall’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere on Sunday, February 27 from 2 to 6 p.m. with a Memorial Service beginning at 5:30 p.m. At the family’s request please OMIT flowers. Donations may be made in Randall’s memory to Right Turn Inc. by visiting www.right-turn.org.