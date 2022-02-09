The Rush is on to Robin’s Nest for Valentine’s Day Gifts

Business was booming Sunday at Robin’s Nest Boutique and Fine Gifts for its annual pre-Valentine’s Day event.

There was a steady and spirited stream of customers who took advantage of the great weather and made their way into the popular store in Winthrop Center, including the illustrious former school principal and science teacher Anthony DiGregorio and his wife, the esteemed former Chelsea elementary school teacher Judith Sherriff DiGregorio.

Everyone was there for not only the wide selection of Valentine’s Day gifts and boxes of chocolates, but for the festive atmosphere, the fun, and the complimentary refreshments which included the irresistible Harbor Sweets handmade chocolates.

“The top seller for Valentine’s Day is definitely jewelry – jewelry and chocolates,” offered Robin Gerolamo, who realized a personal goal by opening Robin’s Nest six years ago. “

The store’s lines of jewelry, all equally popular according to Robin, are Waxing Poetic, Colby Davis, and UNOde50. The most popular items are rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings.

There is something for everybody at the Nest.

“Like I say, the trend in our store is always come in for a gift and find a treasure for yourself, and that’s what everyone likes to do around Valentine’s Day,” said Robin.

The store has also become a magnet for people seeking specifically designed Winthrop and Revere-centric gifts.

“Our custom-etched glasses (with nautical charts) are the top sellers, but our candles, pillows, hand-painted signs, and marble coasters are also very popular,” said Robin.

The coasters featuring a water-colored image of the landmark Winthrop Water Tower, are a customer favorite. Custom-made, personalized gifts for Revere, East Boston, and Chelsea – virtually any community – are also available year-round.

Robin’s Nest history

Robin Gerolamo grew up in Salem, Mass. and took dancing lessons as a youth. She graduated from Salem High School where she played softball.

Robin was working in a new job in Boston and came to Winthrop 16 years ago. Her sister had been living in town. “Winthrop seemed like a great place to be, and it was an easy commute, so that’s where I landed,” said Robin. “I’ve been here ever since and six years ago, I chased a dream and started Robin’s Nest, and I haven’t looked back.”

Robin works at the Nest with her fiancée, Michael McSorley. She also extends her gratitude to her entire team at the Nest “and my customers.”