Kingston Appears at Council Meeting to Support Snow Removal at Schools

School Committee member John Kingston made an appearance at the City Council meeting Monday to support a motion by Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro related to the clearing of snow from sidewalks through the city.

Cogliandro requested that the walking path entrance connecting Cooledge Street and Gordon Road be “plowed properly so that children can safely walk to school.”

Kingston asked that special attention be given to crosswalks and sidewalks that are used by students walking to school.

“Unfortunately, during the busing shortages, high school students have to walk up to two miles to school,” said Kingston. “That means they’re crossing a number of streets to get to school. Based on my riding around the city, a lot of the crosswalks aren’t passable. When you’re walking across the crosswalk, there’s a snowbank.”

Kingston requested the clearing of “crosswalks and major areas” to provide safe passage for students and other citizens following snowstorms.