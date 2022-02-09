McKenna, Fiore Request Removal of Parking Meters in Central Ave. Municipal Lot

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna wasn’t pleased when parking meters were installed at the Central Avenue Municipal Parking Lot, and she wasn’t informed about it in advance by city officials.

McKenna joined with Ward 5 Councillor Al Fiore Monday night in requesting that Mayor Brian Arrigo and the Revere Traffic Commission remove the meters from the lot that is located off Broadway.

Fiore opened the discussion by stating that “[parking meters] at the Central Lot are hurting businesses, businesses that have already suffered during the pandemic.”

“With a $250 million budget or more, I just don’t think it’s right that we continue to hit people with fees, fines, penalties, and parking meters,” said Fiore. “So, for the good of the public, I would ask the Mayor to kindly recommend to remove the meters from the Central Avenue Parking Lot.”

McKenna said she was “upset” that the City installed parking meters at the lot, “which is in my ward, and I wasn’t even told.”

McKenna said residents on Aucella Court and Central Avenue abut the parking lot and park their cars there.

“They have no place to park now, they have to pay for their parking,” said McKenna. “This