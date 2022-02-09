Silvestri Seeks Term Limits for All Elected Positions in City

Councillor-at-Large Marc Silvestri is asking the City Council to adopt term limits for all future-elected mayors and members of the Council and the School Committee.

Silvestri would like to see city councillors limited to five terms for a total of 10 years, school committee members limited to five terms for a total of 10 years, and mayors limited to three terms for a total of 12 years.

City Council President Gerry Visconti referred the matter to the Legislative Affairs Subcommittee for further discussion.

Other Motions by Silvestri

Councillor Silvestri asked that Mayor Brian Arrigo provide all first responders with $500 from ARPA funds for their committed service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Silvestri’s request, President Visconti forwarded the matter to the Ways and Means Subcommittee for further review.

Silvestri also requested that the City Council award Certificates of Appreciation to the Fifth Grade Peer Leadership Team at the Paul Revere School for collecting winter hats and gloves for those in need.

The Council approved Silvestri request to recognize the members of the Peer Leadership Team for their efforts.