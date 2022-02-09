Novoselsky Wants Raised Sidewalks, Speed Bumps Installed

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky is asking the Deparment of Planning and Community Development to pursue state grants for the installation of raised sidewalks and portable speeds at various locations in the ward.

Novoselsky specifically requested a raised sidewalk be installed on Campbell Avenue at the public stairs. He also wants new speed bumps created on Campbell Avenue, upper Centennial Avenue, Hichborn Street, Garfield Avenue, and Standish Road.

Novoselsky related that when he learned that MassDOT had state grants available as part of the Shared Streets and Spaces Program, “I said, this is a great opportunity for the City to take advantage [and address] some of the problems we’re having on our sidestreets.”

Novoselsky urged the Mayor Brian Arrigo Administration and the Department of Planning and Development to apply for the grants. “It’s free money. It’s a good opportunity to make our streets safe and protect our neighborhoods and the residents and the kids going to school,” said Novoselsky.

Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro said he would offering a similar motion pertaining to vehicular speeding problems on Proctor Avenue.

“This motion [by Novoselsky] might be a great idea for that, too,” reasoned Cogliandro.

Councillor-at-Large Dan Rizzo said he would support the motion, noting, “I had always heard many, many years ago that because of snowplowing, you can’t have raised sidewalks or speed bumps on the public roadways, and it made sense to me that time, although as I drive around other cities, you do see raised sidewalks and speed bumps. I think we have to be careful. I don’t want this to turn into a city of speed bumps and raised sidewalks. We need to be selective on where we’re going to put them.”

Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe said Rizzo made “a good point” when he said the City should be selective with its installation of speed bumps. “We [city councillors] will want them everywhere because we want to protect our residents,” said Keefe. “I’ve asked for raised sidewalks since Day 1. I just want to see the City of Revere take that first step because they [speed bumps and raised sidewalks] are proven to add to the safety of our residents, especially our pedestrians.”

Keefe said the area in front of the Hill School on Park Avenue “would be the perfect spot to test that first raised crosswalk.”

Ward 5 Councillor Al Fiore requested an amendment to the motion that the installation of speed bumps “should start with school zones.” He also said Mills Avenue in the Point of Pines would also be a good place for speed bumps.

Novoselsky accepted Fiore’s amendment about school zones before the Council voted unanimously to support the entire measure.