Human Rights Commission Holds Regular Monthly Meeting

The Revere Human Rights Commission (HRC) held its regular monthly meeting last Thursday, February 3, in the City Council Chambers.

HRC chairperson Janine Grillo Marra and fellow commissioners Lynn Alexis, Rev. Timothy Bogertman, Fire Chief Chris Bright, Chai Hossani, Rachid Moukhabir, Kourou Pich, and Kathi Anne Reinstein were in attendance for the meeting.

The meeting began with a Land Acknowledgement in which Marra presented a slide that stated, “We would like to acknowledge the traditional overseers of this land on which this meeting takes place as well as honor what this land means to the culture and traditions of those who originally occupied this space. In addition, we extend a welcome to any aboriginal, Native American, and/or First Nation people joining us today.”

She then presented another slide of an historical map of southern New England that, Grillo said, “Shows that the city of Revere is on the land of the Pawtucket Tribe.” While the slide remained on the screen, Marra guided the members through a meditative exercise.

The commissioners together then recited the HRC’s Mission Statement:

“The Mission of the Revere Human Rights Commission is to promote human and civil rights and empower all people of Revere by ensuring that everyone, especially the most vulnerable and marginalized, have equitable opportunities, equal access, and are treated with dignity, respect, fairness, and justice.”

The commission had two topics for discussion on its agenda.

The first was an update of the banner at Revere City Hall for Black History Month, which encompasses the month of February. Last year’s banner showed an image of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The HRC had recommended that the banner for this year include other historic Black individuals.

Although this year’s banner does not include King, it includes photos of Malcolm X, Rosa Parks, Crystal LaBeija, Andre Leon Talley, Maya Angelou, Angela Davis, and Nelson Mandela.

Dr. Maritsa Barros, EdD, the city’s newly-appointed Chief Officer of Talent and Culture and the new Executive Director of the HRC, then spoke about the banner and of other events celebrating Black history not only in February, but throughout the year.

Barros announced that there will be a Black History Month Expression Contest in which the Revere Public Library is joining with the schools to conduct a contest among the city’s schoolchildren to create an expressive piece, whether through poetry, video, or art, that reflects Black history. There will be three prize winners. More information regarding the contest will be forthcoming

The commission members then added their thoughts on the banner and the contest, with all of the members expressing their support and thanks for the work that went into producing the banner, which principally was the work of commission member Chai Hossani.

Some of the commission members suggested that the names of the historical figures on the banner should be included.

Barros then introduced herself to the members.

“I am a social justice warrior,” said Barros, who said that her choice of profession has been her life’s calling.

Barros, who previously worked in the City of Framingham as that city’s first diversity, equity, and inclusion officer for the past 18 months before coming to Revere, said she is in the process of meeting with Revere residents and city officials to develop a five-point action plan.

She emphasized that her broad goal, “….is to align our racial and equity vision for the city with Mayor Arrigo’s overall vision for the City of Revere and how do we infuse and merge those two visions. Mayor Arrigo’s vision of increasing a sense of belonging and representation in the city is the broad umbrella for working toward the shared vision that we want to accomplish…and toward bridging the gap to increase opportunity for all residents, especially those who have been marginalized.”

Barros was warmly welcomed by the commissioners and applauded for her obvious energy and enthusiasm for the job, with Hossani adding, “We need to change the mindsets of people in Revere to become a lot more progressive, which can be a lot more challenging because it is really hard to change something that most likely is generational.”

The commission then revisited the topic of the “HRC Meeting Agreements (Shared Intentions),” which initially were presented at the December meeting. The agreements essentially are guidelines for conduct by the commissioners and members of the public to follow at the commission’s meetings.

Marra suggested an additional agreement for the commissioners’ consideration.

“Respect the role of the chair and the sound of the gavel, which basically means, ‘Stop’,” said Marra. “It’s a signal that the meeting is not progressing in a meaningful way.”

Pich also wanted to add to the agreement the following shared intention, “Speak and listen from the heart.”

The commission then discussed the extent to which the community-at-large should have input into the establishment of the shared intentions.

Grillo opined that the commission needed to discuss the issue further and that a subcommittee should look at the matter and report back at the next meeting. The full commission voted to have Grillo, Bogertman, and Barros review the shared intentions and report back at the next meeting.

Grillo said she will meet with City Clerk Ashley Melnyk to determine whether there already are protocols in place for city boards to follow and how to incorporate those protocols into what the HRC is trying to accomplish with its own set of shared intentions.

In the final piece of business for the evening, Grillo thanked Reuben Kantor, the Chief Innovation Officer in the Revere Office of Innovation and Data Management, for his efforts in helping the HRC get off the ground since it was reinstated by Mayor Arrigo in 2020. However, with Barros’s appointment and her assumption of the duties of Executive Director to the HRC, Kantor’s services no longer will be needed by the commission.

The next meeting of the HRC is set for Thursday, March 3.