Councillors Rizzo, Serino Want Traffic Lane Widened on Squire Road at Northgate Entrance

Councillors Dan Rizzo and Richard Serino received support from the City Council for their proposal to lengthen the deceleration lane on Route 60 East (Squire Road) leading to the entrance of the Northgate Shopping Plaza that houses the busy Market Basket store and other businesses.

“As you’re coming around Copeland Circle on Route 60 heading east, there are enough times when you’re coming up to the lights by Joe’s Mobil – there’s not enough deceleration lane, so [motorists] are out into the main lane and they’re blocking traffic and it really backs it up,” explained Rizzo.

Rizzo called the solution to the traffic issue, “an easy fix.”

“It’s just chopping out some of that island there and lengthening that deceleration lane to allow more traffic to turn into Northgate,” suggested Rizzo.

Serino said that his colleague provided an excellent summary of the proposal, “so I hope we can take up this motion and approve it.”

The Council did just, unanimously approving the Rizzo-Serino request to lengthen the deceleration lane on Squire Road.