Man Arrested in Connection With Fatal Revere Shooting

Revere Police have arrested a Revere man in connection with the fetal shooting Monday morning on Thornton Street.

Andre Tripp, 33, of Revere was arrested after police executed a search warrant at his Beach Street home.

Tripp was arraigned in Chelsea District Tuesday on charges of murder and possession of a firearm without a license. At the request of assistant District Attorney Julie Higgins, Judge Jane Prince ordered Tripp held without bail.

The incident occured after Revere Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Thornton Street just before 11 am Monday.

Police found a 31 year old man suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to Mass General where he died of his injuries. The victim was later identified as Antwane Strickland.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, State Police detectives assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and Revere Police gathered evidence including witness statements, phone records and security camera footage, which lead to a warrant being issued for Tripp’s arrest.

Higgins told the court that Strickland and Tripp were on Thornton Street Monday morning when their encounter escalated. Tripp allegedly produced a firearm and shot Strickland then fled on foot.

“I’m grateful to my office’s State Police detective unit and the Revere Police Department for their tireless work identifying and apprehending the individual accused of Strickland’s murder,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden. “We will not tolerate such senseless violence in our communities, and those who would inflict such incredible and reckless harm should know that we will take every step to hold them accountable. My office is available to support Strickland’s loved ones and the Revere community that has been impacted.”

Tripp is due to return to court on March 4.